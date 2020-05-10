In 4H, we believe in the power of young people. Every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us. For more than 100 years, 4H has welcomed young people of all beliefs and backgrounds, giving kids a voice to express who they are and how they can make their lives and communities better. Anna Sauerwein is a Pontotoc County 4-H member who uses her expressive talents to make positive changes in the community.
Anna is a senior at Pontotoc High School. She is the daughter of Kim and Brad Sauerwein. Using her talent is her way of making a difference. Anna played saxophone in the Pontotoc High School Band and Jazz Band and demonstrated her leadership skills as drum major for three years. She participated in theater for two years at school with performances there and at the Pontotoc Community Theater performing in more than 21 plays. She worked lights and sound in many productions in the community theater and took part in the Lyric Haunted Theater in Tupelo for two years. As a 4-H member, Anna acted in a play about bullying taking that message to local schools, Lee County schools, Washington D.C. schools, and a live performance at Central Park in New York City.
At Pontotoc High School, Anna excelled in academics as a member of the BETA Club, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, School Dance Team, Choir, and the Archery Team. She also competed in archery through 4-H placing three years in a row at District Competition and qualifying for the State 4-H Archery Competition. Anna competed in Interior Design at Project Achievement Day and Consumer Judging at MSU Club Congress. She was a member of the state award-winning modeling squad last year and recently received the Eva Ann Dorris Scholarship at the 4-H Awards Banquet. Anna also had the opportunity to serve as a Page for the Lieutenant Governor at the State Capitol in Jackson, Mississippi.
She has been active in 4-H by volunteering to help at Mississippi Day, which is a fun-filled day of activities for fourth graders in the county where the students learn about agriculture. She was also a group leader during Spring Fling which is an ag education day for special needs students and first graders. Anna demonstrated science experiments at Toyota Science and Technology Day for third graders in Pontotoc county. For several years she worked in the concession stand at the Pontotoc County Fair and Rodeo. She also served food to the senior adults at Senior Day at the Fair for four years in a row.
When asked what 4-H means to her, Anna replied, “4-H has provided me the opportunity to learn essential life skills, and it also has allowed me to build friendships with people I otherwise never would have met. The Pontotoc County 4-H club will forever have a place in my heart.”
Anna is just one of the Pontotoc County 4-H success stories. Through life-changing 4H programs, nearly six million kids and teens like Anna have had the opportunity to learn leadership skills, responsibility, and the chance to make a difference in their communities. If you want to learn more about joining 4-H, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910, or 662-509-0163, and ask for Jane Chamblee, your 4-H Agent.