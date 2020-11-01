The Mississippi State Fair Livestock Show was held this year in Jackson despite COVID-19. This year Pontotoc County 4-H was well represented. We had 5 members who competed in the Market Lamb show on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Lara Horton, Leighton Horton, Ty Franklin, Ryder Franklin, and JD Chism. Each of these exhibitors placed in Showmanship in their age categories. Ryder (3rd place – 9 yrs.), Lara (5th place – 9 yrs.), Leighton (2nd place – 14 yrs.), Ty (5th place – 14 yrs.), and JD (4th – 16 yrs.).
Lara and Leighton Horton are the daughters of Kacie and Doug Franklin. Together they received the following awards: two first place awards, one second place award, two third place awards, MS Bred Reserve Champion Division 2, Wether Dam Champion Division 1, Wether Dam MS Bred Champion Division 1, MS Bred Reserve Champion Division 2, and MS Bred Reserve Champion Wether Dam.
Ty and Ryder Franklin are the sons of Karie and Lee Franklin. Together they received the following awards: second place Weight Group 3, seventh place Weight Group 4, sixth place Weight Group 8, ninth place Weight Group 10, and third place Weight Group 1.
JD Chism is the son of Audra and Mark Chism. JD has shown beef cattle for many years and has never competed in the lamb shows. This year he wanted to try lambs also. Besides showmanship he received the following awards: seventh place Weight Group 7, and first place Weight Group 10.
Each of these 4-H members will be competing in the Northeast District Livestock Show in Verona (January 22-23), and the Dixie National Junior Round-Up in Jackson (February 4-11). If you would like to learn more about lambs or other livestock competitions, please contact Jane Chamblee your 4-H agent at the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910. Here are just a few pictures of fun at the Lamb Show.