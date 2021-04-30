On Friday, April 23rd, nine youth went to the Bearden Dairy Research Center in Starkville to participate in the Dairy Judging Competition. For this contest, youth evaluate classes of dairy cows and heifers and then defend their placings through oral reasoning. Youth learn the dairy cow unified scorecard and major breakdowns, anatomy of the dairy cow, along with dairy judging terminology.
Here are the team members followed by the results. Junior Team members include Brooklyn Kilpatrick, Meredith Farley, Carson Farley, Caleb Long, Mary Hatley Graham (Alternate). Senior Team members include Colton Farley, Connor Kilpatrick, Ella Lilly, Carson Long.
- 2ND PLACE JR. DAIRY JUDGING TEAM
- 3rd place Jr. High Point Individual Reasons – Brooklyn Kilpatrick
- 2nd place Jr. Overall High Point Individual – Brooklyn Kilpatrick
- 1ST PLACE SR. DAIRY JUDGING TEAM
- 1st place Sr. Dairy Judging High Point Individual Reasons – Colton Farley
- 2nd place Sr. Dairy Judging High Point Individual Reasons – Connor Kilpatrick
- 3rd place Sr. Dairy Judging High Point Individual Reasons – Ella Lilly
- 1st place Sr. Dairy Judging Overall High Point Individual – Colton Farley
- 2nd place Sr. Dairy Judging Overall High Point Individual – Ella Lilly
- 1st place Sr. Dairy Judging High Point Individual/Holstein Division – Ella Lilly
- 2nd place Sr. Dairy Judging High Point Individual/Holstein Division – Colton Farley
- 1st place Sr. Dairy Judging High Point Individual/Jersey Division – Colton Farley
- 3rd place Sr. Dairy Judging High Point Individual/Jersey Division – Carson Long
The success of these teams is only possible with 4-H volunteers. These team members practiced with Jeremy Graham and Sherry Thompson. They were able to visit Graham Dairy Farm in Pontotoc County to gain first-hand experience and knowledge in judging dairy. Jeremy Graham and Victoria Kilpatrick were also there to support our 4-H Pontotoc Teams at the competition. Mr. Graham’s younger daughter, Kendall attended the competition with her Father to prepare for next year when she will be able to compete.
If you would like to find out more about the 4-H Livestock Program or any of the other projects that 4-H offers, please call 4-H Agent Jane Chamblee at 662-489-3910 at the Pontotoc County Extension Office.