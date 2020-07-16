The recipes included today are two of the recipes I made this week while on vacation at the beach with my family. The first recipe is quick and easy for a family for breakfast. The Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll Bake uses canned refrigerated cinnamon rolls.
The next recipe, One Pan Chicken Fajitas was also perfect for a large group. I just added some chips and salsa on the side, and it was like eating at a Mexican restaurant!
Normally, we would be making these recipes together in a Kids Cooking class but with the COVID-19 situation it’s not possible. You can however watch the videos on the Pontotoc County 4-H Club Facebook page, so we can cook together.
Here are the newest recipes for you to try. If you have questions about any of the videos or about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H agent at 662-489-3910. Keep cooking and trying new foods!
Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll Bake
Makes12 servings
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
2 cans refrigerated cinnamon
rolls with icing
1/4 cup butter, melted
1 can apple pie filling (21 oz.)
FROSTING (optional idea)
2 oz. cream cheese, room temp
2 Tbsp. Butter
1 Tbsp. Milk
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1 cup powdered sugar (more if
needed)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. In large resealable food-storage plastic bag, mix sugar and cinnamon. Remove rolls from cans. Save icing. Separate dough into 10 rolls; cut each into 6 pieces. Add pieces to large bowl; drizzle with melted butter, tossing to coat.
2. Add half of the roll pieces to bag with sugar and cinnamon mixture; seal and shake to coat pieces, breaking up any large clumps. Remove from bag and arrange pieces in baking dish. Repeat for remaining dough; discard any remaining sugar mixture.
3. In small bowl, add apple pie filling; cut apples into 1-inch pieces with kitchen scissors. Drop 12 tablespoonfuls apple pie filling on top of dough, creating pockets of filling, and spacing about 2 inches apart.
4. Bake 27 to 32 minutes or until dough is baked through in center and deep golden brown around edges. If starting to brown too much, cover with foil last 5 minutes of baking.
5. Cool 10 minutes. Use icing that came with cinnamon rolls or use the optional cream cheese frosting recipe.
FOR THE FROSTING (optional idea)
Prepare frosting while rolls are baking. Beat together the cream cheese, butter and vanilla until smooth and creamy. Beat in the powdered sugar until lump free. Drizzle over rolls. Serve warm.
One Pan Chicken Fajitas
Makes 6-8 servings
Ingredients
1 1/2 lbs. chicken breast tenders
1 yellow bell pepper, sliced 1/4-inch slices
1 red bell pepper, sliced 1/4-inch slices
1 orange bell pepper, sliced 1/4-inch slices
1 small red onion, sliced 1/4 slices
1 1/2 Tbsp. of extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp. of kosher salt
1/4 tsp. of pepper
2 tsp. of chili powder
1/2 tsp. of garlic powder
1/2 tsp. of onion powder
1/2 tsp. of cumin
1/2 tsp. of smoked paprika
Lime (optional)
Fresh cilantro for garnish (optional)
Tortillas, warmed
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
2. In a large bowl, combine onion, bell pepper, chicken tenders, olive oil, salt and pepper and spices.
3. Toss to combine.
4. Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
5. Spread chicken, bell peppers and onions on baking sheet.
6. Cook at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes, until chicken reaches 165 degrees. Then turn oven to broil and cook for additional 1-2 minutes just letting the veggies pick up some color. Watch carefully to make sure they don’t start to burn.
7. In the last five minutes of cooking, not while the broiler is on, let tortillas wrapped in foil warm in the oven.
8. Squeeze juice from fresh limes over fajita mixture while hot and top with fresh cilantro. (optional)
9. Serve in warm tortillas.
Have an adult helper anytime you use the stove!