Wildlife is one of many projects offered by Pontotoc County 4-H. The Mississippi State University Extension Service also offers a variety of experiences, workshops, camps, and lessons designed to introduce young people to wildlife, conservation, environmental science, outdoor recreation, and scientific inquiry.
My daughter, Molly is a former 4-H member who loves all wildlife, especially birds. About this time every year she is getting ready to start watching for hummingbirds. The most common hummingbird in Mississippi is the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird. According to MSU, hummingbirds will be appearing throughout our state by the end of March. They will generally remain here until November before returning to Central and South America.
Several Pontotoc County 4-H members are anticipating hummingbirds coming back to the area. They are participating in our Hummingbird Project and getting their feeders ready. Thanks to Molly, who developed a guide for our 4-H’ers to use, here are just a few facts she included in her guide about hummingbirds:
When at rest, an average-sized hummingbird takes about 150 breaths per minute.
A hummingbird’s tongue is like a tiny pump used to such nectar from feeders and flowers.
The average hummingbird nest is about the size of a half-dollar coin. The eggs inside look like little jellybeans!
It takes less than one week for a hummingbird to build its. Nest. Only females build these nests made of lichens, moss, and spiderwebs.
Some hummingbirds are likely to return to the area where they hatched, so you may see some of the same birds each year!
This is only a few of the facts Molly included in her Hummingbird guide. If you have an interest in hummingbirds or 4-H, please give Jane Chamblee, your Pontotoc 4-H agent a call at 662-489-3910. I’ll be glad to send you a copy of , “Molly’s Guide to Hummingbirds”. By sharing your love of hummingbirds with your friends and family, you can help these birds and introduce your loved ones to something they may really enjoy too!
THE BEST SUGAR WATER RECIPE FOR HUMMINGBIRDS
Combine 4 parts hot water to one part sugar. (for example: 1 cup of water and 1/4 cup of sugar)
Mix it up until it’s completely dissolved.
Once it cools to room temperature, its ready to put in your feeder!