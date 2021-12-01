Pontotoc, Mississippi has been one of the thousands of communities around the globe receiving a powerful message of hope this November as Jehovah’s Witnesses embark upon a special campaign focusing attention on the Bible’s hope for a better world.
The goal of the campaign is to distribute a special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series, “A Better World is Near.” More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine are expected to be distributed in some 230 languages to communities in 240 lands around the globe. In addition, the digital publication is available on various platforms in nearly 400 languages.
“People are longing to hear a positive message and this is the best news possible,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “A better world is not just a dream, it’s inevitable. In fact, it is the central theme of the entire Bible.”
The magazine addresses the age-old “doomsday” question “Is this world going to end?” with a comforting answer that may surprise many readers. While many religions have predicted the “end of the world,” the magazine reveals the Bible’s clear message: the earth is here forever and will never end! However, the magazine also explains the powerful truth that wickedness will soon be gone, quoting the Bible book of Psalms where it promises that the “lawless one” will be no more. (Psalm 37:10, Rotherham translation)
This positive message has been the hope of millions around the world who have prayed for ‘God’s Kingdom to come,’ a familiar refrain of many Christians taught by Jesus in what some refer to as the Lord’s Prayer.
Pontotoc resident Linda Smith, grew up in a religious family, but she still had questions about the Bible's teachings. The loss of her father motivated her to search for answers. "When he died, that kind of shook me," Smith said. She remembered praying, "God, I want the truth now. And I don't care who has it."
Her search led her to attend a convention of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was skeptical at first, but her opinion quickly changed. "I saw people being kind. I saw genuine love," she recalls. "Plus, I was learning things from the Bible that I never knew [before]."
She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1993. The hope she found has sustained her through many trials, like when she had to flee from her husband (who was not one of Jehovah's Witnesses). "My life was in danger," Smith said. "I left Phoenix driving in the car with my sons with whatever could fit in my car, and I drove from Phoenix, Arizona, to Ripley, Mississippi."
When asked how her faith has helped her over the years, she said, "We go through stuff just like everybody else. We've got challenges, we've got stress, we've got anxieties. However, we have a hope." She smiled. "We know there's something better."
The Watchtower has been carrying a similar message about God’s Kingdom for more than 100 years and remains the most widely translated and circulated magazine in the world. The 2021 number two edition is available free online at jw.org, where anyone can also request a free printed copy by scrolling down on the homepage to “Request A Visit.”
