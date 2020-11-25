Tomorrow is the day we set aside to thank God for the family that we hold so dear and the friends who are far and near. How can we ever begin to return thanks to God for all that has been done on our behalf in sunshine and in shadow?
The year is crowning itself with hard times and good times, smiles and tears, joys and fears. Perhaps no one had greater joys and fears than the first people who settled this great land. They lost so much. They were sorrowing the death of so many of their colony, from the past couple of years, but they faced this particular year with a bounty of food and thanks. Governor Bradford of Massachusetts made this first Thanksgiving Proclamation three years after the Pilgrims settled at Plymouth:
"Inasmuch as the great Father has given us this year an abundant harvest of Indian corn, wheat, peas, beans, squashes, and garden vegetables, and has made the forests to abound with game and the sea with fish and clams, and inasmuch as He has protected us from the ravages of the savages, has spared us from pestilence and disease, has granted us freedom to worship God according to the dictates of our own conscience.
Now I, your magistrate, do proclaim that all ye Pilgrims, with your wives and ye little ones, do gather at ye meeting house, on ye hill, between the hours of 9 and 12 in the daytime, on Thursday, November 29, of the year of our Lord one thousand six hundred and twenty three and the third year since ye Pilgrims landed on ye Pilgrim Rock, there to listen to ye pastor and render thanksgiving to ye Almighty God for all His blessings." William Bradford/Ye Governor of Ye Colony
When was the last time you made a Thanksgiving proclamation within your own life? When was the last time you screeched yourself to a halt and stopped to consider everything you do have to be thankful for? God puts a great store in thankful people. Thanksgiving is mentioned all through the scriptures. Many many times the writers of God’s holy writ says “and be ye thankful.”
This year has been one of vast changes within us as a nation. Who would have thought in January that we would be on practical lock down by the end of March? Who would have thought that we would have to wear masks everywhere and keep at a distance from each other? Who would have thought that parades, out door and indoor gatherings would be suspended?
But even in all this, that we have been guided by a faithful God who cares for us more than we could ever imagine. In 1923, just a few years before the Great Depression hit, Thomas Chisholm penned these words:
Great is Thy faithfulness,” O God my Father,/ There is no shadow of turning with Thee;/Thou changest not, Thy compassions, they fail not/ As Thou hast been Thou forever wilt be.
Summer and winter, and springtime and harvest,/ Sun, moon and stars in their courses above,/ Join with all nature in manifold witness/ To Thy great faithfulness, mercy and love.
Pardon for sin and a peace that endureth,/ Thine own dear presence to cheer and to guide;/ Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow,/ Blessings all mine, with ten thousand beside!
CHORUS: “Great is Thy faithfulness!” “Great is Thy faithfulness!”/Morning by morning new mercies I see;/All I have needed Thy hand hath provided—/ “Great is Thy faithfulness,” Lord, unto me!
As we face this season of Thanksgiving it behooves us to thank our Faithful God for all the blessings, the sorrows, the joy and the tears that this year has brought. And while it will be hard to face the day without the ones you love, God’s own dear presence will guide you and love you through these troubling times.
Have a blessed thanksgiving!