The long days of summer allow us to enjoy many outdoor activities including gardening. Fresh vegetables provided by summer gardens are hard to beat. The oppressive heat of July and August can take its toll though. The steamy days often make us want to take a break from gardening and make us wish for the cool days of fall.
When cool weather does arrive we do not have to give up the fresh garden grown produce enjoyed during the summer. Planting a garden during August and September can provide fresh vegetables as the days shorten, the weather cools, and frost nears.
Planting cool season plants is an effective way to establish a fall garden. Cool season plants benefit from cool fall temperatures as they mature often making them more productive than spring plantings.
This article will address common fall gardening questions including the following.
- What cool season vegetables can be planted in fall gardens?
- When should fall gardens be planted?
- How should fall gardens be planted?
- Will insect pest problems be worse in fall gardens?
References for this article include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Garden Tabloid” and “Fall Gardening Starts in Summer”
What to plant
Cool season vegetables that can be planted in fall gardens can include the following.
Bush Snap beans, Carrots, Kale, Rutabagas, Beets, Cauliflower, Lettuce, Spinach, Broccoli, Chard, Mustard, Turnips, Cabbage, Collards and Radishes
When to plant
The thought process for determining when to plant as spring garden has to be reversed when planning a fall garden. To determine when to plant a fall garden estimate the date of the first frost of the fall and use a calendar to count backwards the number of days required for the vegetable plant to mature.
Historically, the first freeze for Pontotoc County occurs between October 27th through November 2nd. Refer to the seed packet to determine the days required from planting to first harvest. Don’t forget to allow extra time for the plant to produce before the first frost.
Not all gardeners will take the time to be this precise, so general recommendations for planting cool season vegetables are included. Vegetables that should be planted in August include: bush snap beans, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and kale. Vegetables that should be planted in September include: beets, chard, collards, carrots, chard, lettuce, radishes, rutabagas, spinach, and turnips.
How to plant fall gardens
The hot, dry weather that often occurs in August and September can make germinating seeds in a fall garden difficult. Water the garden soil one to two days before planting. Watering after the seeds are planted can cause the soil surface to pack and crust reducing the number of plants that will emerge.
Another method includes planting seeds in moist soil and covering them with peat moss, vermiculite, composted sawdust, or sand. Take care to keep the area moist while the seeds are germinating and becoming established. Plant three to five seeds at the proper spacing to ensure germination. The seedlings can be thinned latter if necessary.
Using transplants can be productive for vegetables including broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, and carrots. These plants can be purchased at garden centers beginning in late summer. They can also be started in small containers or peat pots in a warm protected location. When transplanting the plants in the garden take care not to disturb the roots and protect them from the sun until they get established.
Insect problems
Several generations of insects develop throughout the summer causing insect pest pressure to be worse in fall gardens when compared to spring gardens. Insects including cabbage loopers, imported cabbage moths, and squash bugs can be of particular concern. Visit the garden often to scout for these insects. Refer to the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Insect Pests of the Home Vegetable Garden” for control recommendations.
Don’t let the summer heat get you down. Get your second wind during the dog days of August by planning and planting a fall garden that will provide fresh vegetables until “Jack Frost” makes his first visit!