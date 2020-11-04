PONTOTOC- The Armstrong to Armstrong connection is nearing its conclusion at Pontotoc High School, but the Warriors hope to keep it going as long as possible this postseason.
Cade Armstrong is a veteran receiver for the Warriors. His younger brother Conner Armstrong is the team's starting quarterback. Together they have connected for 38 completions and 5 touchdowns this season for the Warriors. That passing combo, as well as each one's overall play, have been important parts of a stellar season thus far for Pontotoc. Heading to Friday's first round playoff game against Choctaw Central the Warriors have a record of 8-1. Pontotoc ran the table with a 5-0 region play record to win the Division 2-4A title. The Warriors are currently riding a 7-game win streak since dropping their lone contest of the year to Class 6A DeSoto Central on September 11.
There is another key element to this dynamic as well. Cory Armstrong, their father, has been calling the plays all season as offensive coordinator. Armstrong, a Pontotoc alum, was serving as head coach at Falkner when he decided to join the Pontotoc staff in 2014. With Cade being a senior, the playoffs represent the final time all three will be part of a high school football season together.
"I think it is every dad's dream to coach your kids," Cory Armstrong said. "I've been coaching Cade's position for four years, and it has been awesome. I became the offensive coordinator this year, and with Conner being the quarterback I have been able to see him grow a lot."
Cade, an athletic 6'2, 205-pound senior wideout, stepped into a starting position as a 9th grader and has been part of teams that have compiled a total record of 37-12, including two division titles. He has compiled 101 catches for 1,084 yards.
"He is a guy we have counted on from day one. He took the reins as a freshman and has caught a lot of balls for us," coach Armstrong said. "He's fun to coach."
"Starting off my freshman year it was a rough start, but it was one of the most fun years (a 12-2 Warrior season)," said Cade Armstrong. "We had a lot of seniors that taught me a lot through it all. It's always been fun to be out here, and being coached by my dad has always helped. Now that Conner is out here it is even more fun. I enjoy it a lot."
Conner, a sophomore, split time at the quarterback spot in 2019. As the full-time starter this year he has continued to improve. Heading into the playoffs he has thrown for 1,095 yards and 11 touchdowns. All three of them spent a lot of time at home talking football and studying the offense when school shut down from March onward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Conner spent a lot of time learning," coach Armstrong said. "During the quarantine we got on the chalk board at home and talked about plays and figured things out. When we got back out here in the summer he was farther along. Every Sunday the coaches meet and he is here with us learning. He's done a good job."
"I worked really hard over the summer," Conner Armstrong said. "With Cade graduating I felt like I should step up. If I'm the quarterback I need to be the best I can be so he can have a good last year. I think we have the best offensive line around, and when everyone (on offense) clicks it is hard to beat us."
There is certain acknowledgement that this special time is fast drawing to a close, with only five games left in the absolute best case scenario in this win or go home part of the season. However, the Armstrongs are going to enjoy the ride as long as they can.