I turned 18 in December of 1974 and for years I voted in numerous elections by marking a piece of paper with a pencil.
Votes were counted by human beings and determining the outcome of many elections often extended into the wee hours of the following morning or even the next day.
For years now I’ve been casting my vote using machines. The outcome is still sometimes not determined until the wee hours of the morning or even the next day.
On Monday, February 3, 2020, some 165,000 Democratic voters in Iowa held a presidential caucus and some genius had talked all 1,765 precincts into using a phone app to report the results from around the state.
My Apple cell phone won’t ring half the time when someone is calling me. The other half of the time it indiscriminately calls numbers on its own. My phone will only bring up the radar on sunny days.
My apps are most often “not app” to work.
Around 9 p.m. the night of the caucus all the television networks came on live with their star reporters and analysts ready to weigh in on the incoming results of Iowa’s Democratic caucus.
There was only one little bitty teeny weeny problem— no voting results were coming in.
So for the next hour the tv reporters speculated about the election results that would soon be forthcoming.
By 10:30 p.m. the analysts were exchanging witty stories about Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating ground hog who had predicted an early spring on Sunday morning.
By 11 p.m. Phil the ground hog had long since gone to bed on Gobbler’s Knob, television analysts were swapping their grandmother’s recipes for delicious Iowa cream corn and having contests to see who could make the most words out of the letters of Des Moines and Sioux City.
The story was now what had happened to the vote counting.
Why no results? Was it those darn election meddling Russians again?
One network played a sound of bite from the movie classic “Cool Hand Luke.”
“What we have here is failure to communicate,” said actor Strother Martin.
On NBC Chuck Todd was denying he’d ever had a hair transplant.
Then there was a news flash! Something had gone astray with the phone app!
Since no one's cell phone was working properly, reporters at the precinct sites began using the old telegraph offices to spread the word.
Iowa Democrat Party officials were saying there was a coding issue with the phone app.
The telegraph wires were screaming the news, “Caucus chaos sweeping across Iowa.”
An exhausted galant carrier pigeon finally made it from Cedar Rapids to the Fox News caucus reporting set in Des Moines.
“Inconsistencies delay Iowa caucus results,” the pigeon message read.
Around midnight one Iowa caucus precinct manager said, “We’re doing the best we can. We have every available teenager trying to sort out the cell phone app problem."
With the phone apps having failed, rumors were rampant of various measures being used to decide the division of presidential delegates.
Some precincts were reportedly flipping coins, others pulling numbers from a hat.
There was one unconfirmed report that a corn hole tournament was being used to decide delegates.
One reporter said he had video evidence of what he witnessed at one precinct. “The caucus members were in a huge circle around the room shouting ‘red rover, red rover, send Bernie right over.”
Around 3 a.m. President Trump called out the Iowa National Guard to deliver more than 2,500 No. 2 pencils to the Democratic precincts.
“They just need to sharpen up,” Trump quipped.
The Democratic hopefuls had long ago packed up and moved on to New Hampshire.
“We don’t know the results so we’re going on to New Hampshire confident we were victorious,” said Pete Buttigieg.
Senator Elizabeth Warren said, “It’s too close to call, but if we all get trophies I’ll be happy.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden said, “We’ll just have to wait and see how the good folks of Ohio voted.”
As Senator Bernie Sanders left his campaign headquarters in Iowa with both arms raised, while the Who’s song “Won’t Get Fooled Again” blared from the P.A. system.
One news network said they talked briefly with 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton who dismissed that the phones were to blame for the whole debacle.
“My phone was working fine Monday night,” Clinton said.
My source in Iowa told me that on Tuesday morning he stopped along a corn field and chatted with 18 ole baseball players who were warming up for a game.
“I tried to tell ‘em last week,” said Shoeless Joe Jackson, “if you build a phone app, it will come up wrong. Go the distance, ease your pain use a pencil.”