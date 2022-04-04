Wedding traditions date back hundreds, and even thousands of years and have evolved over time. Today, most wedding customs are a mixture of current trends and historical influences. Many American wedding traditions reflect customs and traditions of our European ancestors. Let’s take a look at a few of these customs and traditions and the history behind them.
Wedding Ceremony
Prior to the 1500s, wedding ceremonies mostly took place in homes. Beginning around the 1500s, couples began to exchange their vows more in churches. Marriage in England and Wales had been governed by the canon law of the Church of England that required “Banns” to be called. For the Banns, the church of both the bride and the groom would either verbally or in writing, make three announcements of the upcoming weddingon three successive Sundays in a parish church. Anyone objecting to the wedding had to object prior to the time of the ceremony. In 1753, legislation was passed in England and Wales that required a marriage ceremony be conducted by an Anglican clergyman. This legislation was called “An Act for the Better Preventing of Clandestine Marriage”, and was more commonly known as Lord Hardwicke’s Marriage Act.
Wedding Terms
The term “Bewed” or “Bewedding” is a middle English term meaning to bethroth or marry. There was a public ceremony of bethrothal held between the bride’s father and the groom. The groom offered pledges of property such as land or livestock as a contractual agreement. The term “wedding” is from the Anglo-Saxon word “wedd” and referred to the promises the groom and his family made during the bewedding to the bride’s father. The term “wedlock” is from the old English word “lock” and referred to the carrying out of the promises of property made to the bride’s father as payment. The wedlock meant that the groom had fulfilled the contract and was now allowed to become married. Today, the term refers to the state of marriage. The term “engagement” referred to the time period the groom had to pay for the bride.
Best Man and Bridesmaids
Historically, the role of the best man was to protect the groom in case trouble occurred such as conflicts over the contractual agreement. The word “best” meant that he was the best fighter.
It was once believed that the bride was especially vulnerable to evil spirits on her wedding day. The bridesmaids dressed up, carried bouquets, and surrounded the bride in order to confuse the evil spirits as to who was getting married.
White Wedding Dress
For hundreds of years, brides wore a variety of colors and prints for their wedding dress. Often the family or friends made the dress, while wealthier people had a seamstress make the dress. Brides with limited funds simply wore the best dress they had for the wedding. Up until the early 19th century, many brides wore black or dark-colored wedding dresses. After the wedding, the wedding dress was incorporated into her wardrobe and worn for other occasions.
In 1840, white became the popular color when Queen Victoria chose a white gown for her marriage to Prince Albert at Saint James Palace in London. In the 20th century, it became a custom to purchase a ready-made wedding dress and to only wear the dress on the wedding day.
Wedding Accessories
Most wedding accessories used today can be traced back hundreds, if not thousands of years. Brides in ancient Greece would carry bouquets consisting of clusters of herbs and spices to ward off evil spirits. Queen Victoria is credited with changing the bouquet from herbs and spices to fresh flowers and with starting the custom of the wedding bouquet toss. During Victorian times, brides tossed the bouquet to a friend as she left to keep the bride safe and offer good luck.
Floral garlands in the shape of a crown were worn by brides in various cultures. Ancient Romans and Greeks wore chaplets and garlands and carried bundles of wheat and barley for fertility.
The boutonniere worn by the groom customarily matches the color of the bridal bouquet. This tradition stems from knights wearing the same color as the bride as a declaration of love.
The bride has long been considered to be lucky on her wedding day, and it was believed that taking a piece of the bride’s dress would bring good luck to the person taking it. Guest would rip off a piece of the bride’s dress. This led the bride wearing a garter with strips of fabric that she could give away, and therefore keep her dress from being ruined. Today, the groom traditionally removed the garter during the reception and tosses it. Whoever catches it will be the next to get married.
In Ancient Greece and Rome, bridal veils were worn to confuse the evil spirits or to shield the bride’s face so the evil spirits couldn’t see her. Once the couple were married, the veil could be lifted because the evil spirts could no longer harm her. Veils were also associated with modesty, respect, virginity, and good behavior. Women were required to wear veils in many churches through the 19th century. Delicate lace veils became popular with Queen Victoria’s wedding.
Some wedding accessories come from the old English rhyme: Something old, something new; Something borrowed, something blue; And a silver sixpence in your shoe. “Something old” refers to the old life the woman is leaving behind. “Something new” symbolizes the new life the couple is starting together. “Something borrowed” refers to the sense of community surrounding the bride and groom. “Something blue” gets its meaning from the color blue being a noble color: symbolic of constancy and purity. A silver sixpence refers to financial stability and good luck. It was the custom in the 1600’s for the Lord of the Manor to give his bride a piece of silver as a wedding gift and a silver sixpence coin was symbolically used. The tradition of placing this British currency in the bride’s left shoe before waling down the isle is still common. Some brides carry a penny in their shoe.
Wedding Rings
Historically, the ring symbolized ownership. Rings became a symbol of marriage as early as the 12th century. Egyptian pharaohs used rings to symbolize eternity since a circle has no beginning and no end, and reflects the shape of the sun and moon which were worshiped by the Egyptians. The Egyptian Ouroboros rings were a serpent swallowing its tail. The Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans believed that a nerve or a vein they called “the vein of love” ran through the ring finger to the heart. They further believed that if a person kept the ring on their ring finger and dipped this finger into anything poisonous, then they would get a shock that ran up the arm to warn them not to drink this drink. Wedding rings for both men and women became more popular around World War II.
Wedding Reception Customs
The Ancient Romans made wedding cakes of salt, water, and flour. These cakes were partially eaten in sacrifice to the god, Jupiter. The remaining cake was broken over the bride’s head to ensure fertility. The crumbling of the cake over the bride’s head eventually became throwing rice. About 100 BC, these plain cakes were replaced with sweet cakes.
In England in the Middle Ages, each guest would bring small cakes, biscuits, buns, or scones to the wedding to be stacked. The bride and groom were to kiss over the stack, while trying not to knock it over. Historians record that in the 1660s a French chef visited London and was appalled by the cake-piling ritual. Determined to make something better, the chef is credited with creating the multi-tiered cake, made possible by the invention of the cake tin.
Saving some of the wedding cake for a year became a trend in the 1800s. In 1882 at the wedding of Price Leopold, a dense icing was used and allowed to harden, allowing the cake layers to be stacked together.
Wine and ales have been used at weddings for centuries. The toast is an old French custom where a piece of bread or toast was placed in the bottom of a cup to absorb the residue from wine that was not filtered.
The Honeymoon
Several theories surround of the origin of the honeymoon. One theory is that it served as a way for the groom to hide the bride for about a month so that her tribe could not find her. The more popular theory is that the word comes from a Norse custom where the bride and groom drank a cup of honey wine (mead) every day for the first month of marriage. Since they used the moon phases as a calendar, the name for the first month of marriage became known as the “honeymoon”.
Carrying the Bride Across the Threshold
It was a medieval English tradition for the bride to enter her new home through the front door. It was believed to be bad luck if the bride tripped entering the door. To make sure that she didn’t stumble, the groom would carry the bride over the threshold.
References
Ashland Addison Floral & Event Décor (n.d.). History of the Brides Bouquet. https://www.ashaddevents.com/
Bridebox Wedding Albums (2015). Everything You Need to Know About the Wedding Garter. http://www.bridebox.com/blog/everything-need-know-wedding-garter/
Darrisaw, M. (2021). 17 Common Wedding Traditions – And the Shocking History Behind Them. Southern Living. https://www.southernliving.com/weddings/history-wedding-traditions
Etheredge, C. (2022). Lecture 5: Historical Wedding Customs & Traditions [PowerPoint slides]. Mississippi State University Wedding Floral Design
Gemological Institute of America (n.d.). The Origin of Wedding Rings: Ancient Tradition or Marketing Invention? https://4cs.gia.edu/en-us/blog/origin-of-wedding-rings/
McGough, N.B. (n.d.). Do You Have a Sixpence in Your Shoe? Southern Living. https://www.southernliving.com
Papadopoulos, M. (2016). A Short History of the Wedding Cake’s Tall History. Paste Magazine. https://www.pastemagazine.com/food/cake/a-short-history-of-wedding-cakes-tall-history/
Wikipedia. Clandestine Marriages Act of 1753 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clandestine_Marriages_Act_1753
Wikipedia. White Wedding. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_wedding