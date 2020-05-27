A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.
Given that mind-set, it means that I am completely harmless when it comes to working on cars.
Because I have no knowledge of automobiles there is no danger.
In an earlier column I have already expressed my dilemma when Janet’s car battery was going bad in her car. I raised the hood to see if the battery cables were loose or corroded.
I couldn’t find the battery. To my surprise the battery of a 2000 Buick LeSabre is located under the back seat.
Is that not a fire hazard?
Another time I borrowed a friend’s car and was going to put gas in it before returning the vehicle. But at the gas station I couldn’t get the gas lid open.
It didn’t pull open. I pushed on it but it wouldn’t release either. I figured there was a release switch somewhere but yours truly couldn’t find it.
I pushed every button and pulled every lever inside that car.
My failed attempts to open the gas cover re-adjusted every car seat—up down and side ways. Every mirror was now pointed at the moon. I got AM, FM and Sirius radio. I washed both windshields and opened the moon roof. The speedometer was now in kilometers per hour, not miles per hour. Sometimes you just have to leave cash.
Three weeks ago my son was visiting and was in Pontotoc when his car wouldn't crank. It took several tries but we were able to jump his car off.
We had his battery tested. The guy said his battery was ok but he needed an alternator.
After conferring with a friend who is a mechanic he suggested we get the battery re-tested. The second place said the battery and alternator were both testing good.
We drove back to the house. I talked with the mechanic again.
He said he would get a new battery. I got a new battery.
A week later Janet and I were in Tupelo. After going through a drive-thru to pick up some food we parked to eat our sandwiches.
About 20 minutes later I turned the ignition key to crank the car and head home. Nothing.
No sound, no click, no nothing.
Having made a decision that the next car I purchased would have a battery under the hood I got out and opened the hood.
Yep. There was the battery. The rest of the motor seemed to be there too.
Me peering down onto a car motor is about as useful as me looking down on the open chest of a heart patient—but at least I was still conscious.
Then I realized that Zaxbys is only about a hundred yards from an Advance Auto store. It was 7:50 p.m.
No answer. They closed at 7:30 because of coronavirus. My cousin and her husband came to our rescue and brought jumper cables.
The next day I bought a new battery for my wife’s car.
This past Sunday afternoon I played golf and got in my car to go home.
I turned the key. Nothing. Nada. Not even a click.
Guess what? I had some jumper cables in the car and for about 30 minutes Jerry and I tried to jump the car off.
Nothing.
I came back later, took the battery out of the car and took it to be tested.
My battery was dead on arrival at the store.
We started connecting the new battery in my vintage Toyota Camry and a storm was brewing in the west. A few drops of rain were falling.
“Uh Houston, we have a problem.”
Every time ole Dr. Wood and I connected the battery to the second post the car horn would blast for about 45 seconds and the dash board would go berserk.
And every time I turned the car key nothing happened. This process (and prayer) was repeated for over an hour.
An hour later a real mechanic, James Duff, arrived on the scene. He used a pocket knife, a piece of wire and a hammer to tap on the starter.
He said my starter was gone. I remember he mentioned “brushes no longer hitting.”
I told him to try hitting it with the hammer again. He respectfully declined.
Man you can’t get nothing to last no more. That car’s not even 19 years old.
Johnson Brothers towed to the house and the next day James took the deceased starter off and installed the new one I had purchased.
Once again, when the cables were both connected my car horn had a seizure.
Lights were flashing, buzzers were buzzing, beepers were beeping, my trunk lid was smashing up and down, the glove compartment door popped open and the gas lid popped open. Both dogs and the cat were barking.
But when I turned the key—nothing. Zip.
I looked at James. “Your flux capacitor’s gone bad,” he said, straight faced. “Got any uranium?”
It was funny.
The Toyota owner’s manual in the glove box contains lots of information. It tells you how to wash your car and check the oil.
But there’s no mention of re-setting the security system after replacing a battery.
The dogs were still barking 20 minutes later when the car finally started. Hurray!!
I would love to say that was the happy ending, but guess what? After your battery has been disconnected your car computer has to re-learn to idle the engine.
You can Google engine idle trouble after reconnecting battery on a Toyota Camry. There’s a bevy of information and misinformation out there.
I got mine to idle properly by opening the gas lid and praying while holding a rabbit’s foot.
Ferris Bueller's coming over this weekend. We’re going to jack the car up and run it in reverse to take some miles off the odometer. “Twist and shout!"