January
In early January police and sheriff’s deputies continued their search for those responsible for robbing the East Side Quick Stop on Hwy 6 East on Dec. 18 and shooting the clerk. The victim, Omar Fadhel, was shot in the leg and the head during the armed robbery which occurred around 10:25 p.m. Despite his life threatening injuries, Fadhel was able to call 911 for help.
On Jan. 1, Dr. Brock Puckett, a graduate of South Pontotoc High School, made history by being sworn in as the first hired superintendent of Pontotoc County schools. It was previously an elected position.
Severe weather pummeled Pontotoc County in the early morning hours of Jan. 11, causing significant property damage in the communities of Buckhorn and Algoma.
The Pontotoc Electric Power Association mailed out a survey asking customers if they wanted the cooperative to offer broadband internet service.
During the third week of January, Talbot Brothers Construction Company started preliminary work on the J-turns on U.S. Hwy 278 at the intersections of Rocky Ford Road and MS Hwy. 345 (Cherry Creek Rd.)
On Jan. 27, Circuit Judge James L. Roberts, Jr., confirmed that he’d tendered his letter of resignation to Gov. Tate Reeves. The 74-year-old Roberts had a career in law that spanned 48 years, including serving as a municipal judge, chancery judge, circuit judge and a Mississippi Supreme Court Justice.
More than 600 packed the Pontotoc Jr. High Auditorium on Jan. 30 for the second public meeting for discussing the broadband internet issue. Northern District Service Commissioner Brandon Presley attended the meeting. PEPA officials explained that offering broadband would cost approximately $44 million, and at least 40 percent of customers would have to subscribe and keep the service long-term. Even at that rate, it would take 19 years to repay the loan, officials said.
February
Pontotoc citizens rested easier when, at a Feb. 14 press conference, Police Chief Randy Tutor announced that law-enforcement had arrested six in connection with the Dec. 18 armed robbery and shooting at the East Side Quick Stop. Pontotoc police and sheriff’s deputies were assisted by nine other agencies in the 57-day investigation, Tutor said. Those arrested included Jacoby S. O’Neal, 19, Jaylon Rashad O’Neal, 19, Jartavis J. Penro, 30, Peyton A. Bogan, 19, Jaron Neal Roberson, 21, and Da'Von Q. Davidson, 30. Jacoby O’Neal and Jaylon O’Neal, along with Penro and Bogan were charged with armed robbery and attempted murder.
On Feb. 15, parents and friends of A’miya Braxton, along with pastors and Pontotoc officials, unveiled two markers dedicated to her memory near her home at 11126 Old Hwy. 9 North. Braxton was a student at North Pontotoc Elementary School and was stuck by a car and killed on Oct. 4, 2016 as she exited the school bus. The approximately half-mile stretch was dedicated as the “A’miya Braxton Memorial Highway.”
March
March 2020 will forever be remembered as the month in which the Coronavirus began dominating headlines.
Before the pandemic exploded, Pontotoc Electric Power Association celebrated its 85th anniversary on Mar. 1. PEPA began powering customers on Mar. 1, 1935 and is second oldest rural power cooperative in the U.S. today maintaining more some 1,700 miles of line and serving more than 19,000 customers. During the celebration General Manager Chuck Howell, who joined the company in 1977 and served as GM since 1998 symbolically passed the torch to incoming GM Frankie Moorman.
Retail recruiter Casey Kidd, CEO of Naviretail, announced to Pontotoc Board of Aldermen on Mar. 3 that Pontotoc would soon get two new restaurants, Jack’s and Checkers.
On March 17, Pontotoc City School officials announced that classes would not immediately reconvene after Spring Break but would remain closed through March 27, due to COVID-19. Officials with Pontotoc County Schools announced they would also remain closed through at least March 20. The closings came soon after President Trump declared a national state of emergency on March 14, followed by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves doing the same the next day.
Pontotoc County Supervisors called an emergency meeting on March 17 to pass a local proclamation in wake the outbreak of the virus, and within days local nursing homes began to go on lockdown. Civic clubs suspended meetings, and social events like the Park and Recreation’s annual Easter egg hunt were canceled.
April
PEPA board members voted unanimously on April 2 not to offer broadband internet service, a decision that sparked further debate about the ongoing issue. Rapidly evolving technology, feasibility studies which indicated that not enough customers would subscribe and keep the service long-term, and overall prohibitive costs, with total build-out estimates running as high as $48 million led to the decision, according to GM Chuck Howell. He insisted that the no vote was not a permanent refusal to offer broadband but an act of precaution until the project could be made more economically feasible.
On April 14, Gov. Reeves announced that Mississippi schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 year and encouraged educators to increasingly use virtual and online learning models. Reeves extended the shelter-in-place order through the end of April as COVID exploded statewide.
Also in mid April, many Pontotoc County residents started receiving their federal stimulus checks. The $1,200 payments were part of a $2.2 trillion relief package passed as the COVID pandemic increasingly caused businesses to close and many Americans to be out of work. Many local plants, including furniture manufacturer Behold Washington, suspended operations. Behold Washington resumed work on May 5, making sure to follow health precaution regulations from the CDC.
On April 22, Toyota Mississippi and the Mid-South Food Bank operated a mobile food pantry at the Pontotoc Agri-Center in anticipation of feeding some 500 households.
April also saw former National Guard recruiter Kevin McGregor hired as the sixth director of the Agri-Center.
May
Pontotoc County schools issued their second round of distance-learning packets in early May, in hopes both of keeping students engaged in academics during the shutdown as well as to take their minds off the pandemic hysteria, educators said.
Several concerned customers, along with a handful of legislators attended the PEPA Board of Directors’ monthly meeting on May 6 and voiced their ideas about broadband service.
It was a quiet summer in Pontotoc County as sports were curtailed, pools closed and one outdoor event after another was cancelled due to Coronavirus.
June
On June 22, the Pontotoc County Fair Board voted to cancel the yearly fair, livestock show and rodeo. The Bodock Committee voted to cancel the yearly festival, scheduled for Sept. 12. Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples announced on June 25 that the annual kids’ parade and fireworks display were cancelled.
July
In early July, Ricky Jaggers announced his plans to step down in September as Emergency Management Director, a position he’d held since October of 2000. Among Jaggers’ accomplishments were working with FEMA to get relief for those affected by the 2001 tornado in Pontotoc. He served in Lincoln County after hurricanes Katrina and Gustav, as well as after the devastating Smithville tornado in 2011.
August
Hundreds turned out for the reopening of the Old Natchez Trace Lake at Trace at State Trace Park on Aug. 5. Anglers lined up in the wee hours to be first to put a hook in the water. The lake had been closed for four years while crews repaired a broken levee on the southeastern sector.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Aug. 2. The accident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on Hwy. 278, near Rocky Ford Rd. Michael Hatcher, 31, of Pontotoc was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two men were arrested after a dispute on Clark St. turned deadly shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 24. Police Chief Randy Tutor identified the victim as Kardetaik Pinson, 36, of New Hope Rd. Pinson was driving and the fatal shot was fired from a second vehicle. Police eventually arrested four people in connection with the fatal shooting, including William Foote, 19, Morgan Ellis, 19, Brandon Montgomery, 35, and Bridget Jenkins, 37.
Phillip Tutor resigned as Youth Court Referee in October. Tutor, 71, had served in the position for 26 years. He was replaced by attorney Brad Cornelison.
On Oct. 9, no member of the PEPA Board of Directors voted to apply for the RDOF money that they had previously hoped might allow the cooperative to start building-out broadband service. The board’s decision met with several vocal criticisms from attendees at the specially called meeting.
A Pontotoc man led law-enforcement on a high-speed chase just as folks were headed to work on Oct. 22. Jonathan Bolton, 29, was arrested around 8 a.m. after crashing his car on Hwy. 15 S. According to authorities, Bolton fled from police during a traffic stop on Hwy. 9 near Randolph and led officers into Pontotoc, up Green St., and turned on Hwy. 15. Law-enforcement on the scene said that Bolton attempted to run over a police officer. He faces 15 criminal charges.
November
Nearly 70 % of Pontotoc County voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 election. Among the eight elections Pontotoc County voters faced were the presidential race, in which President Donald Trump received 11,425 Pontotoc votes, as opposed to 2,580 for Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Republican incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith easily won re-election, and 10,696 Pontotoc County voters backed her in defeating her nearest challenger, Democratic candidate Mike Espy. Republican Trent Kelley won re-election in the First Congressional District, helped by 11,652 Pontotoc County votes. Pontotoc residents agreed with 73 % of Mississippians to adopt the new state flag design, one that excluded the Confederate battle flag and included the words “In God We Trust.” On the flag issue, 8,605 Pontotoc County voters said yes to the redesign, with 5,374 saying no.
A Pontotoc County man and woman died in a mobile home fire on Swords Lane near the Friendship Community on the morning of Nov. 5.
Tragically, a second deadly fire took place on Nov. 10 at Red Circle, located off Veterans’ Hwy. W., about six miles west of Pontotoc. Eight-year-old Aurora Soto died in the fire.
On Nov. 17 it was announced that the annual Pontotoc Christmas Parade, scheduled for Dec. 7, would be cancelled due to COVID. Parades in Thaxton, Sherman, Ecru and Toccopola were also cancelled.
In late November students at North Pontotoc High School learned that administrators would suspend on-campus classes and that only online learning would be available, due to a teacher shortage in the wake of COVID. Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett said that numerous teachers in grades 9-12 tested positive and staffing classes wasn’t possible.
In November Pontotoc County supervisors moved forward with their plan to renovate the former Family Dollar building, at 110 Hwy. 15 N., into the Pontotoc County Justice Center, awarding a contract to Mills and Mills Architects to convert the retail structure. The supervisors planned to renovate the store into rooms, including a courtroom, for the county to use as justice court.
Two new members of the Pontotoc Electrical Power Association Board of Directors won positions on Nov. 19. Jackie Courson won the race to represent Area Three, and Robert Tedford stepped into the Area Eight position. Incumbent Jeff Washington also won re-election to serve in Area Seven. The first meeting of the PEPA Board of Directors will be Jan. 6.
December
Residents of the four licensed assisted living facilities and nursing homes in Pontotoc County learned in mid December that they would have use of new Chromebook laptops to keep in touch with family. Two each went to Church St. Manor in Ecru, Pontotoc Health and Rehab, Pontotoc Nursing Home, and Sunshine Nursing Home.
One man was killed and another arrested and charged with murder in a shooting death on McGar Loop on Dec. 20. Police Chief Randy Tutor identified the victim as 35 year-old Antonio Dewayne Robinson, who was pronounced dead on the scene. About 12 hours later, Lee County sheriff’s deputies, working with Pontotoc police, arrested Valentino Jamison, 24, at a residence in Lee County.