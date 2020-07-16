Have you been on a picnic lately?
Summer is officially here and since July is National Picnic month – what better way to enjoy a meal than an old-fashioned picnic. A picnic is a great way to bring the family dinner table outdoors.
Outdoor meals reduce tendencies to gravitate toward electronic screens and encourage conversation and a more relaxed atmosphere – something we all can use more of.
When planning an outdoor picnic, think about foods that transport easily and safely, and require minimal on-site preparation.
Have a container or box for tableware and nonperishable items, and a cooler for perishable items. Two key things to keep in mind to make a picnic enjoyable for everyone are (1) keep the menu simple, and (2) involve the family in the planning and work.
Pair traditional picnic foods with delicious seasonal side dishes such as fresh corn, broccoli, watermelon, peaches, blackberries, or blueberries.
One-dish meal salads with greens, garbanzo beans, cheese, and fruit are perfect for a no-fuss picnic that does not require a grill.
For a simple dessert, brush fresh fruit such as peach halves or pineapple slices with olive oil or butter and grill for four to five minutes.
Always take precautions to keep food safe. Prepare perishable items ahead of time and chill in the refrigerator. When ready to pack in the cooler, they will already be cold. Then pack with frozen water bottles, frozen juice boxes, or a clean empty milk carton filled with water and frozen to keep food cold until ready to eat.
Ice cubes or bagged ice can be used as well, but remember, larger frozen chunks stay cold longer than smaller pieces of ice. Pack only the amount of perishable food needed since any food kept out for more than one hour on a hot day (above 90 degrees) should be discarded.
Raw meat, poultry, and seafood should be placed in airtight plastic containers or bags so as not to drip on other items. For more food safety information including safe cooking and holding temperatures see Handling Food Safely While Eating Outdoors at https://www.fda.gov/food/buy-store-serve-safe-food/handling-food-safely-while-eating-outdoors.
Even young children can help pack picnic items and set a simple table setting. For more information on basic table setting, see the Setting the Table video on the Pontotoc County Extension Office Facebook page.
Involving children in planning and helping with the picnic stimulates their creativity and boosts their self-confidence. Remember a picnic can be miles away at a park, or a few feet away in your own backyard.
Either way, a picnic can make family mealtime fun!