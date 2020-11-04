I’m writing this on my 45th birthday. My dear friend and 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Martha Jo Coleman, walked up to my desk the other day and patted me on the head, complimenting my ever-lengthening mane of gray hair. I’ve crossed the threshold into mullet territory.
Mrs. Coleman was sweet enough to say I wore it well, but long gone are the golden locks of my youth. I’m starting to look like Beethoven, or maybe Doc Brown from Back to the Future.
The years are clicking by like lines on the highway. All of the faces and all of the places, wondering where they all disappeared.
Oxford looks so different today than it did when I graduated 20 years ago. Those were the B.E. years, (Before Eli). Nothing remains quite the same. A handful of my classmates from North Pontotoc were at Ole Miss with me, but we rarely saw each other. They had the good sense to pursue degrees in practical, sensible fields like engineering and physical therapy. I read poetry and spent a lot of time on the balcony at City Grocery.
The last time I sat on that balcony was in the rarefied company of the great writer Barry Hannah, not long before he died. He was dressed in all black, like Johnny Cash, and he had an oxygen tank in a backpack. Beautiful young women kept coming up and handing me their cameras and asking me to take their picture with Barry. It was like being at Chuck-e-Cheese when the teenager in the mouse suit comes out of the back. The kids start clinging to him and moms circle with cell-phones taking pictures and videos. Barry really was a rock star.
Barry wrote a great story called “The Agony of T. Bandini,” where the title character steals a couple of live lobsters from the tank at Kroger, stuffs them dripping and clawing into his coat pockets, and later shimmies up the Confederate statue, which is no longer there. I assume the City Grocery balcony is still there. Oxford has too many people for me these days. I haven’t been to the Square in a month of Sundays.
On campus I used to get a Rebel burger, with lettuce and tomato, Heinz 57 and French fried potatoes, a blueberry muffin, and a coffee, and sit in the Grove reading and trying to get the squirrels to eat from my hand. They would skitter up onto the picnic table for a chunk of muffin, but I never quite tamed them to do my bidding.
I was constantly amused picking up the green parking tickets that angry commuters flung onto the ground and seeing what creative obscenities they’d written on the back. Some were real poets. I imagined them, in their anger, actually taking time to formulate the phrases in their heads then write them down. Ole Miss students are academics to the last.
If we couldn’t laugh we would all go insane.
So, now I’m 45. I’ll soon be 50. Peyton Manning and I are the same age, but that’s little consolation. He just makes commercials and tons of money now, no more touchdown passes.
Well, I shouldn’t ponder the question too long. Come Monday we’ll be putting together another paper. Still, the money would be nice. I’m broke but reasonably happy, and it’s my own dang fault.