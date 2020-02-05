Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.