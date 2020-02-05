Albert Einstein said that time is just an illusion--although a stubborn one.
I hope he’s right. Time hasn’t been my friend. My aches and pains have aches and pains. I was careless with my body.
Back before talking motion pictures, I acted in community theater. A guy once told me, “Galen, when you’re onstage, you take on age.”
He meant it as a compliment, which, at 23, I happily accepted. I was professorial, dignified, stately—elder of the tribe.
I quickly deteriorated from a strong, athletic buck, into something like Jim Morrison at the end of his life, just hairy and fat, a blithering, limping suggestion of my former self--a guy who gets mad at that daggum Rock’ n Roll music and keeps a list of passwords in his shirt pocket--which he must find his glasses to read.
How did this happen?
“Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow creeps in this petty pace,” Shakespeare said.
Ain’t it the truth, Bill?
The thud, thud, thud of that line, like an irregular heartbeat, needing to be shocked back into rhythm, or the sound of a walking stick on a hardwood floor, makes us old guys grunt and wave our hand and say, “Ahhh, fancy, fancy talk!”
Faulkner latched onto the end of that speech for a novel idea.
The German philosopher Hegel believed that time was the great unfolding of cosmic forces pushing against each other—good and bad, light and dark, Ole Miss and State, etc. This cosmic tug-of-war would eventually resolve itself.
I won’t hold my breath.
Christians in good ole Western Civilization invented time—kind of.
Take a religion like Buddhism. Time is cyclical. Everything old is new again. You keep coming back until you burn-off the bad. The cycle of suffering, or samsara, continues until we purge ourselves of selfishness. That’s my horrendous oversimplification of Buddhism. You’re welcome. Send letters to David Helms.
The Greeks had a similar concept of time as circular. Plato’s world of Ideals was timeless. Zeus wasn’t leading his chosen people, throughout history, to salvation.
Time for Christians is linear—point A to point Z. It started with Genesis, then Abraham, then the Prophets, then Jesus. Revelation might come soon. Time has a beginning and an end. The Eastern religious traditions don’t think of it that way. It’s a novel idea—at least it was to the ancient world.
Time for me began with kindergarten in Sherman, followed by a brief memory of playing ball and failing tests in Ecru. It will probably end in a putrid nursing home, locked from the outside, that hasn’t yet been built and condemned by the Health Department. I see unfinished games of checkers, uneaten lunch trays, and buckled, leather wrist-restraints in my future.
We pew-sitters think eternity is endless time. Learned men tell me it’s not.
Time, as Einstein, and Shakespeare, and Hegel—maybe even Jim Morrison—have told us, is a way of experiencing reality. Eternity is something totally different, totally other than time. Eternity is perpetual existence outside of time.
Now that we’ve cleared that up…
Let me come at this a different way. Eternity is existence outside the bounds of anything we experience now, including time.
Eternity ain’t just forever. It’s something new, something different.
I forget where I was going with this—another sign of aging.
So, anyway, in the words of Cher, who, of course, should always be mentioned alongside Shakespeare, Einstein, and Hegel, “If I could turn back time,” right?
Time to end this column.