With various crises wreaking havoc and pain in our world, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But focusing on our heavenly Father—instead of the storms swirling around us—can fill us with peace and strength for each day.
One practical step is talking to God honestly about your fears and surrendering your life into His loving hands. Consider praying these words along with Will Graham:
Lord, there are a lot of times when we get into life situations which we don’t understand. Why did this happen to me? That’s when we just say, “Lord, it doesn’t matter. I may not understand it, but I’m all Yours and I’m going to trust in You. Even though I don’t understand why I’m going through this or fully appreciate what I’m going through, Lord, I know that You have my best interest at heart, and I’m all in with You.” Help us have that simple faith—powerful faith—that You’ll use us wherever You send us. Help us to grow and to live by faith. In the name of Jesus we pray. Amen.
Rest in these comforting verses:
“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”
—Psalm 27:1
“It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.”
—Deuteronomy 31:8
“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”
—Psalm 23:4
“He sets on high those who are lowly, and those who mourn are lifted to safety.”
—Job 5:11
“The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”
—Lamentations 3:22-23
“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”
—John 14:27
“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
—Psalm 46:1
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort.”
—2 Corinthians 1:3
“Let your steadfast love comfort me according to your promise to your servant.”
—Psalm 119:76
“I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”
—John 16:33
“If I say, ‘Surely the darkness shall cover me, and the light about me be night,’ even the darkness is not dark to you; the night is bright as the day, for darkness is as light with you.”
—Psalm 139:11-12
“Sing for joy, O heavens, and exult, O earth; break forth, O mountains, into singing! For the Lord has comforted his people and will have compassion on his afflicted.”
—Isaiah 49:13
“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.”
—Matthew 5:4
“Cast your burden on the Lord, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.”
—Psalm 55:22
“No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
—Romans 8:37-39