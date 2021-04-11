When we’ve been shaken by difficult news, and we’re hurting and desperate, not knowing where to turn, remember: God sees our way and He will hold us secure. Even in the darkest times, He breathes light and hope into our days and promises to carry us through.
If you’ve been rocked by bad news recently, remember this: There is good still ahead. It may be hard to believe right now because your world might feel chaotic and upside down. Your heart might be broken into pieces and the grieving journey seems long and lonely.
But keep your eyes on the One who daily fights your battles. He is powerful; nothing is too difficult for Him to work through. God is near to the brokenhearted, and He cares more than we could ever know.
Dear God,
We’re in need of your peace and truth to soothe our hearts and spirits right now. In the midst of hard news, we feel shaken to the core. We’re overwhelmed with anxious thoughts, and fear is like a dark cloud pressing around us. We need to be reminded of your constant love, healing, and grace. We ask for your mighty power to surround our family and push back the darkness.
We confess our complete dependency on you Lord. We humbly come to you and bring you these places we’re hurting. We need hope restored. We need to be reminded that you work on behalf of those you love, constantly, powerfully, completely.
You see where no one else is able to fully see or understand. You know the pain we’ve carried. The burdens. The cares. You know where we need to be set free. We ask for your healing and grace to cover every broken place. Every wound. Every heartache. Forgive us for trying to fix our situations all on our own. Forgive us for running all different directions, when true help and healing must be found first in You.
Thank you that you are able to do far more than we could ever imagine. Thank you for your mighty power that acts on behalf of your children. We reach out to you, knowing that you are restoring and redeeming every place of difficulty, every battle, for your greater glory. Thank you that you will never waste our pain and suffering. We release to you this day every need and problem we’ve carried or tried hard to control. We believe in your goodness to see us through.
Because of who you are, and because we belong to you, we’re declaring Your promises for blessings of peace and strength over our lives. Bring reassurance and calmness into our souls that passes all worldly understanding, and make us a light for others to see your love.
Thank you that nothing is impossible with you. Thank you that you’re fighting for us and you are bigger than anything this world throws our way. We ask you to be our refuge and stability over every part of our lives – physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. Make us strong and resilient for the days ahead. We know that you have great purpose for all those who believe in your name.
Thank you for your voice that breaks through the greatest wind and storm swirling around us, and whispers to our spirits, “Peace, be still.”
We love you Lord. We choose to find our rest and security in you alone, today and every day.
In Jesus’ Name,
Amen.
12 Verses for When You’re Facing Hard Times:
Give God your worries, for He promises His care and peace.
“Casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.” 1 Peter 5:7
“I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” John 16:33
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7
God is our refuge and fortress; we do not have to be shaken.
“Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my hope comes from him. Truly he is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will not be shaken. My salvation and my honor depend on God; he is my mighty rock, my refuge. Trust in him at all times, you people; pour out your hearts to him, for God is our refuge.” Psalm 62:5-8
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea… God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.” Psalm 46:1-2, 4
“I have set the Lord always before me; because he is at my right hand, I shall not be shaken.” Psalm 16:8
“Cast your burden on the Lord, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.” Psalm 55:22
God reminds us not to fear, for He will be with us in whatever we face.
“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10
“…Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.” Isaiah 43:1-2
“He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’… He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge;” Psalm 91:1-2, 4
God promises to fight our battles, and He can do what’s impossible for us to do on our own.
“The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still." Exodus 14:14
“For the LORD your God is the one who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies to give you victory.” Deuteronomy 20:4
If you find yourself in a hard place right now, maybe facing a difficult diagnosis or asking God to heal your heart or change your circumstances, be encouraged that His heart is for you.
He’s fighting on your behalf, even in ways you may not fully see. Be aware of His presence with you, as you press in closer to His comfort and care. He knows already, the wounds and troubles we’ve carried, He knows the pain and worries we’ve felt, He knows how much we’ve tried to let go, and fix things in our own power. Let’s choose to believe that our situation or circumstance is never too big for Him to bring healing and freedom.
He is able, and nothing is too difficult for Him.