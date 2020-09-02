A quick trip to his storage unit turned into a three hour tour inside the unit for Pontotoc Progress sports editor, Jonathan Wise last Wednesday, August 26. A freak accident causing the door to slam behind him resulted in the 33-year-old being trapped in the ten foot by five foot concrete and metal room from 9 a.m. until shortly after noon.
“I went to the unit to measure the refrigerator that was inside for my brother-in-law to put in his dorm,” Wise said.
When he first got there, Wise said he had trouble getting the rolling door to go up.
“Once I did muscle it up I stepped inside to see if I could figure out what was wrong. The door had jumped track, I saw that the track metal was broken and was hanging down where it shouldn’t. I went to inspect it and the rolling door shut with a bang.”
So, from the inside of the storage unit Wise tried to open the door, to no avail.
“I tried to pry it open with a board and a tennis raquet. I realized it was broken and there was nothing I could do about it.”
Nonplussed, he felt his pocket to get his phone to call for help. His pocket was empty. “I slapped my pants pocket and thought oh no, nobody is going to miss me until supper time.
“I use my phone as my radio so it was on my front seat and not in my pocket. I was only going to be there a few moments so I didn’t get it out when I left my truck, which incidentally was still running outside the storage unit door. At first I started panicking because no one knew that I was there.”
He looked up and saw that there was a two inch gap in the door above him “so I knew I wasn’t in immediate danger of getting too hot in there. Fortunately, the day was also cooler.”
Wise said that he knew with school back in session cars would be going up and down the road making a lot of noise. But in spite of this he knew he had to do something to get somebody’s attention.
“I had two tennis raquets in there so I picked them up and beat on the door for awhile, hoping someone would hear the noise. Then I’d spend time yelling help. I did that for the next two hours.”
He smiled wryly. “I knew somebody was going to eventually find me, but I really didn’t want to stay in there all day. After I calmed down I figured someone would eventually hear me. I prayed that someone would find me before my wife, Paige, called the police and be in a panic because she couldn’t find me.”
Wise said he stood up on top of the refrigerator and hollered out through the crack that was at the top of the door. And like a sweet shower on a summer’s day he heard the voice of a woman.
“She heard me and was trying to locate me. I told her the unit number I was trapped in. She came over and tried to open the door from the outside, but it wouldn’t budge so she called the police.”
So Pontotoc’s men in blue came down and none of them could get the door open either.
“They called the fire department and the rescue squad had to come and use their metal cutters they use on cars on the door.”
The men quickly ripped two slits of sunlight into Wise’s dark metal cave and he lifted the flap like a tent door and stepped out.
As he reflected back over the event Wise said that he didn’t want to be there during the night; and it felt longer than some three hours.
“But this is one of those astronomical accidents. For a door to be operational to open and then fall back with me in the building is one of those million to one accidents.”
He was grateful to the woman who found him and to the rescue squad that literally freed him from having to spend many more hours in his prison.
He pressed his lips together thoughtfully. “Solomon said in the book of Ecclesiastes that time and chance happens to everybody; and this is just one of those times and chances.”
He smiled soberly. “If it wasn’t for the grace of God we would all be trapped and without hope.”