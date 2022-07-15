I listened as the children voices bounced through the trees in the gathering night. It was the last big event we have at Camp Armstrong with our children. The scavenger hunt.
Marchell Gates started it one year and we weren’t going to do it the next year, but the campers insisted. So, off the cuff she wrote out things the kids could do for the scavenger hunt. They had to go to the several places we had set up and answer questions about the Bible stories we had covered and get back to the pavilion.
So every year after that as we have planned for Kids Camp, I have bought the glow sticks. The kids love to put them around their neck and await the darkness. They take off down the path to the places where the things are they need to pick up and review the story.
Their happy voices told the tale of where they were on the hunt and soon the groups of campers returned to their tables under the pavilion showing me that they had collected all five of the things they were supposed to on their trek.
My dear son, Jonathan was Moses telling all the events from the Scriptures of Truth while Caleb Tuggel was Malachi the Isreaelite whiner that lent humor and fun to all the lessons. They gave the lessons and it was refreshing to see the generation behind me stepping up to the plate to share the gospel.
We first went to the Red Sea with Moses and the children of Israel. I taped blue table cloths to a rope and let it settle in the water at the swimming pool then pulled the rope so it draped from one end of the pool to the other and put cloths on the hurricane fence as well so they could walk through with “water” on both sides of them. Through that they learned that God is with us so trust God.
And then after griping and complaining about food the children of Isreael were blessed with quail and manna. My quail were animal crackers and the manna was rice crisps. They went outside and gathered little cups full of the quail and then went back outside again and scooped up a little glass of manna. It was fun watching them go out and gather it. This lesson taught them God gives us what we need so trust God.
The next lesson was on the children of Israel defeating the Amalakites. As long as Moses had the rod of God in the air the Israelites were winning, but when his hands became heavy and the rod came down, their enemies won. So he sat on a rock and his brother Aaron and brother by love, Hur, Miriam’s husband, held his hands steady so that the rod would be in the air until Isreal had won the battle. The children held bottles of water in the air to get a feel for how hard it is to hold something up and then their friends helped them by holding their hands up. We also learned that Aaron means Strength and Hur means Victory, so God allowed them to win the battle through strength and victory. So through them we learned God gives us strength, so trust God.
During the fourth lesson Moses reviewed what it was like to observe the first Passover before they left Egypt. Each child took red paint and put marks on the brown paper door posts that were beside the doors of the chapel and prayed for their family. They learned what it was like to live through that last night before Pharaoh drove them out of the land. And through it all they learned that God saves us so trust God.
The last lesson was a fun one. We set up mouse traps and Jon led his Malachi to each one of them to teach the Ten Commandments. The children learned that God gave the commandments for us to use to guide our lives, and through them that God guides us, so trust God.
And in the cool night at the end of all the lessons, it was neat to hear the children tell what they had learned when they brought all the little zip lock bags back from their scavenger hunt. It was worth it to know that the word of God was seeping into their hearts.