We will be arranging flowers, managing diabetes and having a safe serve class for those who are in the food service industry over the next three months. All classes have a fee and a deadline date to register. Please make sure you are in on the class you choose!
Spring Floral Design Class
The class will be held on Friday, March 17, at 6:00 p.m. Participants will make a round spring centerpiece with fresh flowers and greenery. Register by Monday, March 13, so that materials can be ordered. This class is open to adults and youth ages 12 years and up.
The cost for attending this class is $20.00. Bring a friend and come have fun while you learn to create a beautiful table centerpiece. The class will be held at the Pontotoc Extension Office Assembly Hall.
Dining with Diabetes Class Series in April
Dining with Diabetes is a series of classes to help individuals better manage their diabetes. The Dining with Diabetes program was developed by Mississippi State University Extension educators as a four-lesson workshop.
Participants will learn how to incorporate healthy food and other practices to help control blood sugar. Lessons will include carbohydrate counting and exchanges as well as recipe tastings. Hand-outs will be provided.
Anyone interested is encouraged to participate and to bring a family member, friend, or caregiver. Four classes will be held on Thursday nights: April 6, 13, 20, and 27. Each class will take place from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Extension Office. The fee for the class is $10.00 and includes all four classes. The deadline to register is Monday, April 3, 2023.
ServSafe Class for Managers
A ServSafe Manager Certification Course will be taught face-to-face at the Pontotoc County Extension Office on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. As part of the class, participants will complete the ServSafe examination required to receive the ServSafe certification. The class will begin at 8:00 a.m. and conclude at 5:00 p.m.
The ServSafe Program was developed by the National Restaurant Association and reflects food safety best practices based on current science and the FDA Food Code. The ServSafe credential is accepted in all 50 states and is good for all food service, restaurant, and childcare applications.
To register for this class, go to the MSU Extension Web site at extesnsion.msstate.edu and enter ServSafe in the search bar to locate the registration link for this class. The cost of the class, book, and answer sheet is $150.00. The cost for the class and answer sheet only, if you already own a book, is $110.00. For help with registration, call the Extension Office at 662-489-3910. The deadline to register is Friday, April 28, 2023.
For questions or to register for any of these classes, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
