Two towns are all that is left to hold an election to finally seat their aldermen for their up coming four year term. Both Ecru and Sherman are set to go to the polls and vote in the general election next month.
If you want to vote absentee you may go to the municipal offices during regular business hours Monday through Friday. The clerk’s offices will also be open two Saturdays before the general election, which includes Saturday May 29 and June 5 from 8 a.m. until 12 noon.
In Ecru only the aldermen will be on the ballot because the mayor-elect Patty Turk was decided in the primary. Aldermen who will be on the ballot include: Gloria High, Allison Shumaker Richardson, James W. Speck, Joey Tharp, Jeannie Thompson and Gable Todd. Residents will cast a vote for five aldermen.
In Sherman, those qualifying for Mayor are incumbent Mike Swords and Jeffery Lane.
Aldermen qualifying include incumbents Randy Bolen, Keith Rogers, Wayne Bullock and Martha Swindle with challengers Ashley Pfahler, Christie McDonald and Adam Jolly rounding out the ballot.
Residents will choose five aldermen and one mayor.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 for the general election. In the event that a run-off election is needed it will be held Tuesday, June 29.