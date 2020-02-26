Absentee voting is ongoing for the March 10, 2020, Democrat and Republican primary elections for president, along with some U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representative seats, said Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki.
Regular business hours for the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk's office is Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The deadline to vote absentee in the circuit clerk’s office is Saturday, March 7.
In addition to regular office hours, Nowicki said her office will also be open this Saturday, February 29, and Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon for voting absentee.