Mississippi is covered with 19.7 million acres of timberland. Most of this timberland is owned by non-industrial private timberland owners. To maximize revenue, private timberland owners should actively manage their resources. Examples of forest management practices that can increase revenue include tree planting, site preparation, pre-commercial thinning, fire lane construction, and prescribed burning. These forest management practices can be expensive to implement. The cost of forest management practices can deter private landowners from actively managing their timberland.
The Mississippi Legislature has recognized the importance of the timber industry by allocating funds to help offset the costs associated with forest management for private landowners. The source for this article is the Mississippi Forestry Commission publication entitled “The Forest Resource Development Program - Financial Assistance Program for Mississippi Forest Landowners”.
The Forest Resource Development Program (FRDP)
The Forest Resource Development Program (FRDP) was created in 1974 by the Mississippi Legislature. The purpose of the FRDP is to provide private timberland owners with financial and technical assistance to implement forest management practices. The FRDP provides approximately 2 million dollars annually to aid timberland owners. Funding for the FRDP comes from the Timber Severance Tax, which is collected when timber is harvested. The FRDP is administered by the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
Through the FRDP the Mississippi Forestry Commission provides funds to reimburse landowners for 50 to 75 percent of the cost of implementing forest management practices. The Mississippi Forestry Commission sets the amount of cost share provided for specific forest management practices. Timberland owners can receive no more than $7,000 of assistance from the FRDP annually.
Requirements
To be eligible for FRDP assistance landowners must complete the following requirements.
- Private timberland owners must apply for FRDP participation at a Mississippi Forestry Commission area office.
- Private timberland owners must provide a forest management prescription including the proposed practices. A Mississippi Forestry Commission Area Forester can provide technical assistance to complete the required forest management prescription.
- Private timberland owners must arrange for the approved forest management practice to be completed on their property. The practices must be completed in the same fiscal year of approval. The Mississippi Forestry Commission’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30 of the following year.
- Private timberland owners must make inspections to ensure that the approved forestry management practice is completed satisfactorily.
- The Mississippi Forestry Commission will provide FRDP funds when the project is completed, and all costs have been paid.
- Timberland owners that receive funding must agree to actively manage the area for timber production for at least ten years. The area must also be protected from fire and grazing.
Timber production is an important part of Mississippi’s economy. It is important for landowners to actively manage their property to provide a sustainable source of wood products in the future. There is financial assistance available to complete forest management practices. Timberland owners interested in participating in the receiving financial assistance through the FRDP can contact the Mississippi Forestry Commission Region 1 office in Tupelo by calling 662-842-5312.