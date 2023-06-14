The North Pontotoc boys have a new head coach, and he’s picking up where his predecessor and former fellow coach left off.
“I just expect for kids to play hard and demonstrate good sportsmanship,” said Coach Shayne Adams, who’s been at North Pontotoc since 2005. Adams is a North alum, and he played basketball at Blue Mountain Christian College. His coaching career has taken him to Horn Lake High School, then to Myrtle, where he was the assistant to Coach Rob Browning. Coach Browning was the head basketball coach at North for two years, and he’s now the assistant principal at Ingomar High School.
Coach Adams and his wife, Amber have four children.
Coach Chad Anthony, athletic director at North Pontotoc, said Adams has been a steady presence in the Vikings’ coaching staff and is a good fit for the varsity boys’ program.
“We are thrilled to have Shayne Adams as our new boys’ basketball coach,” said Anthony. "Coach Adams was a great basketball player and student at North Pontotoc. He’s a wonderful role model for all our student athletes, and will do an excellent job for our boys’ basketball program."
Outgoing coach, Rob Browning, had equally high praise for Adams.
“He’s the best man for the job,” said Browning. “He’s a great man, and a great coach. The kids love him and will work hard for him.”
