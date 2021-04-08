After three affidavit ballots were examined this afternoon by Pontotoc Municipal election officials, Republican candidate David Anderson retained a two vote victory over Republican incumbent J. Rayburn Mapp for the Pontotoc Alderman Ward 4 post.
After votes were counted Tuesday night (April 6) unofficial results showed David Anderson with 126 votes and Rayburn Mapp with 124 votes. This count did not include three affidavit ballots which were scheduled to be examined Thursday (April 8).
At approximately 4 p.m. today (Thursday) election officials determined that the three uncounted Ward 4 affidavit ballots in question were not permissible because the voters were not registered in Ward 4.
The three man Republican Resolution Committee said they would complete certification of the election results this afternoon and final official counts would be released.