Pontotoc County’s Industrial Development Director Gary Chandler briefed the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors on the progress of putting up the water tank in the new industrial park which is yet to be developed on Magee Drive in the northern part of the City of Pontotoc.
“We finally got the clearance from MDA,” Chandler said. “A wetlands study was required for this project. We were able to get fifty percent of those charges reimbursed.”
Chandler said it has been a long time coming, “We were hoping to get started April, and we are just now here. He said the project would be bidded out in three different levels. The A part will be the dirt work, leveling the ground and building a service road; the B part will be getting sewer laid and the C part will be putting up of the tank itself.”
The elevated tank will hold 300,000 gallons of water. Water for the Magee Drive tank will be supplied by the City of Pontotoc.
In conjunction with this the board approved the administrative contract between the supervisors and Three Rivers for the Magee Drive project and authorized board president Ernie Wright to sign off on it.
Chandler also told the board that results of the census showed Pontotoc County with a growth of 1,227 people. “That’s not as much as we thought we would grow, but that could be a result of lower census taking because of the pandemic. However we did show growth, most other counties in this area lost people.”
The 2010 census showed Pontotoc with 29,957 people and the 2021 census gave us a total of 31,184.
In other business the board took under advisement bids for a road improvement project on the Trace State Park Road. The bid from Phillips Contracting was $380,175 while the bid from Electronic, J.M. Duncan was $155,730.
The board authorized the purchase of a John Deere rotary cutter for the second district at a price of $17,176.
GM&O Rails to Trails was approved its 2020-21 fiscal year monies of $46,871.21 for support and maintenance of the Rails to Trails.
Millage was assessed for the Lappatuby Bi-County Drainage district for the 2021-22 fiscal year at 10 mills while the Chiwappa Drainage District for the same fiscal year was assessed at 12.67 mills.
The board also authorized $45,000 to be paid to Three Rivers Planning and development for regional economic development for the 2021 fiscal year, which will end September 30.
The board also approved Supervisor Ernie Wright and Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson to attend the Mississippi Association of Supervisors seminar and pay their registration fees of $450.
Ernie Wright was also approved to sign off on a memorandum of agreement with the Mississippi Transportation Commission on the Q.T. Todd and Highway 346 road project.