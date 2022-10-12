October 12th is National Farmers Day! This designation recognizes the contributions that hardworking farmers make every day. Agriculture has a huge impact on Pontotoc County and throughout Mississippi. Mississippi farmers produce food and fiber that provides nutrition, clothing, and shelter. They also provide jobs and support local economies in all regions our state.
The Mississippi State University Division of Agriculture, Forestry, and Veterinary Medicine, “Ag Fact Book”, provides annual agriculture commodity values. This publication states that agriculture is a $8 billion industry with the following commodities leading the way.
Poultry (Chicken and Eggs) – 2021 production was valued at $2.42 billion.
Soybeans – 2021 production was valued at $1.49 billion.
Forestry – 2021 production was valued at $1.3 billion.
Corn – 2021 production was valued at $748 million.
Cotton – 2021 production was valued at $558 million.
Beef Cattle – 2021 production was valued at $282 million.
Catfish – 2021 production was valued at $232 million.
Hay – 2021 production was valued at $160 million.
Sweet Potatoes – 2021 production was valued at $110 million.
Horticulture Crops (Fruit, vegetables, and ornamental crops) – 2021 production was valued at $232 million.
The MSU Extension Service will celebrate National Farmers Day by continuing to provide educational opportunities that support farmers and landowners. Upcoming agriculture-based programs are listed below.
Meeting: Pontotoc County Forestry Association Meeting
Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Topic: Carbon Credits
Location: Pontotoc County Extension office
Meeting: Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association Meeting:
Date: Thursday October 27, 2022
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Topic: Estate Planning
Location: Pontotoc County Extension office
Meeting: North MS Beef Expo – Ripley, MS
Date: Friday, November 4, 2022
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Location: Tippah County Extension office
10791B Hwy. 15 S, Ripley, MS 38663
Meeting: Mississippi Row Crop Short Course
Date: December 5-7, 2022
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Location: Cotton Mill Conference Center
600 Russell St. Starkville, MS
Call the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu for information about upcoming agriculture programing.
