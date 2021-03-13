The North Mississippi Research and Extension Center (NMREC) in Verona hosted the annual Producer Advisory Council meeting on February 18 and 19. A worldwide pandemic and several inches of snow couldn’t prevent MSU from serving the agriculture producers of north Mississippi.
The 2021 Producer Advisory Council meeting was delivered through the online Zoom platform. This approach allowed producers to discuss the problems they are facing with MSU agriculture research scientists. The information that was provided will guide future research and Extension efforts. The fifteen commodity areas that were represented are listed below.
Apiculture/Bees
Aquaculture
Beef
Dairy
Equine
Forestry/Wildlife
Goats/Sheep
Grain Crops/Cotton
Ornamentals/
Vegetables/Fruits/Nuts
Peanuts
Poultry
Sweet potato
Swine
Turf
The annual Producer Advisory Council meeting will allow Mississippi State University to formulate research based solutions to the issues and challenges facing farmers today. These efforts will help ensure that agriculture remains Mississippi’s number one industry for years to come.