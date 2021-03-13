The North Mississippi Research and Extension Center (NMREC) in Verona hosted the annual Producer Advisory Council meeting  on February 18 and 19.  A worldwide pandemic and several inches of snow couldn’t prevent MSU from serving the agriculture producers of north Mississippi.  

The 2021 Producer Advisory Council meeting was delivered through the online Zoom platform.  This approach allowed producers to discuss the problems they are facing with MSU agriculture research scientists. The information that was provided will guide future research and Extension efforts. The fifteen commodity areas that were represented are listed below.

Apiculture/Bees

Aquaculture

Beef

Dairy

Equine

Forestry/Wildlife

Goats/Sheep

Grain Crops/Cotton

Ornamentals/

Vegetables/Fruits/Nuts

Peanuts

Poultry

Sweet potato

Swine

Turf

The annual Producer Advisory Council meeting will allow Mississippi State University to formulate research based solutions to the issues and challenges facing farmers today. These efforts will help ensure that agriculture remains Mississippi’s number one industry for years to come.

