Someone said age is just a number. The problem is the number keeps getting bigger.
I still take long walks through the woods. I’m not worried about getting lost because my wife keeps a jar of Vicks salve and a tube of Ben Gay handy so the dog can track me down.
When it comes to plastic surgery my mind says yes but my deductible says no.
You’re never too old to dream a new dream or set a new goal, but you’re way too old to see the dosage directions on your prescriptions.
It’s best to exercise with our spouse. That way one of us can call 911.
I did 20 crunches this morning. I straightened my arms four times and touched my toes six times. Both arms and both legs crunched each time. That adds up to 20.
My favorite exercise includes 30 minutes of fast paced didly-squats.
My kids laughed, but most folks my age do have a birth certificate written on a scroll.
“None are so old as those who have outlived enthusiasm.” Geez, I’m a lot older than I thought.
Some people say nothing is impossible. They’re wrong. It's easy to do nothing all day.
Instead of the John I call my bathroom the Jim. That way it sounds better when I say I go to the Jim every morning.
Actress Betty White advises to “get at least eight hours of beauty sleep. Nine if you’re ugly.”
I called the incontinence hotline and they asked me “to hold please.”
I was playing my old record albums last weekend and I noticed my kids have already divided them up and put their names on them.
If you’re only old once, why do you have to keep going and going all day?
My doctor advised me to forget the past and concentrate on the present. So what do you want for your birthday? And when is it?
Me and my car are both so old my kids flip a coin every December to get to see who gets to renew my $15 car tag for my birthday.
Joan Rivers once asked, “ Do you know why I feel older? Because I bought some sexy underwear and they automatically gift wrapped it.”
I saw a t-shirt that read: “I suffer from Fibro-my-algebra. If I leave point A and point B is the location of the bath room, how long before I have an X in my pants.”
My mind is like my internet browser. I have 19 tabs open, three are frozen and I have no idea where the music is coming from.
I have amnesia, dementia and deja vu, all at the same time. I think I’ve forgotten this before.
Aging is when you eventually stop lying about your age and start bragging about it.
It’s not so bad being forgetful. Every Easter I get to hide my own eggs.
Here’s a helpful prayer for aging. “Grant me the senility to forget the people I never liked anyway, the good fortune to run into the ones I do and the eyesight to tell the difference.”
Here’s the best advice I read all week. “Teach a child to be polite and courteous in the home and when he grows up, he’ll never to able to drive on Highway 15 north in Pontotoc. “
A flashlight is a case for holding dead batteries. I store all my good batteries in a place I can’t remember and keep all my dead batteries in my flashlight.
It's scary when you start making the same noises as your coffee maker.
These days about half the stuff in my shopping cart says, "For fast relief."
I feel like my body has gotten totally out of shape, so I got my doctor's permission to join a fitness club and start exercising. I decided to take an aerobics class for seniors. I bent, twisted, gyrated, jumped up and down, and perspired for an hour. But by the time I got my Lululemon on, the class was over.
Remembering names is now an impossibility, so I just had to share this next joke:
An elderly couple has dinner at another couple's house, and after eating, the wives leave the tableand go into the kitchen. The two gentlemen were talking, and one says, 'Last night we went out to a new restaurant and it was really great. I would recommend it very highly.'
The other man asks, 'What is the name of the restaurant?'
The first man thinks and thinks and finally asks, 'What is the name of that flower you give to someone you love? You know... The one that's red and has thorns.'
'Do you mean a rose?'
'Yes, that's the one,' replied the man. He then turns towards the kitchen and yells, 'Rose, what's the name of that restaurant we went to last night?