After a year of shut down and not being able to hold many events at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center this year there are a litany of things that people can come to and enjoy.
McGregor said they are working every day to get things ready for the upcoming 4-H fair and livestock show which will be in July this year. “These 4-H kids deserve to have a nice place to show their cows and barrel race their horses,” McGregor noted, “and we want everyone to turn out and enjoy the activities at the fair this year.”
Upcoming Agri-Center events for the summer months are listed below. For further info or to book for an event call Kevin McGregor at 662-509-1000.
June 26- outdoor barrel race
July 5-10 fair, rodeo, livestock shows
July 17- outdoor barrel race
July 24- pony pull 12 p.m.
Aug 7- outdoor barrel race
Aug 21 – indoor barrel race