After a year of shut down and not being able to hold many events at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center this year there are a litany of things that people can come to and enjoy.
Ag-Center director Kevin McGregor was hired just as the Covid-19 pandemic shut down all of the activities at the facility last March. But the break in having activities was just what the facility needed for a major cleaning and painting.
He has spent the last year getting the place in ship shape order putting a fresh shine on the walls and replacing ceiling tiles and a multitude of other small tasks. In addition to this, a walk way has been constructed to join the outside arena to the grounds adjacent to the Ag-Center.
McGregor said the Agri-Center is important because “the tax payers have a lot of monies tied up in it and I want it to be enjoyed. This should be the place people come to when we have a pony puling or team roping.”
McGregor said now that the activities are getting into full swing they are staying busy “getting ready for the next event. We are booked every weekend through August and even rent it out a a couple of nights a week for folks to practice.”
He said he could not keep things on track and going if it weren’t for the folks that are working part time with him. “These guys, Jerry Moorman, William Boyd McKnight and Drake Merritt work part time but I could not do it without them. They are invaluable at helping me get things ready and set up for the next event.”
The facility is also the place that 4-Hers and their families as well as people from all over Pontotoc and beyond come during the week long fair events.
McGregor said they are working every day to get things ready for the upcoming 4-H fair and livestock show which will be in July this year. “These 4-H kids deserve to have a nice place to show their cows and barrel race their horses,” McGregor noted, “and we want everyone to turn out and enjoy the activities at the fair this year.”
Upcoming Agri-Center events for the summer months are listed below. For further info or to book for an event call Kevin McGregor at 662-509-1000.
June 5- pony pulling 12 p.m.
June 12 -palomino horse show 10 a.m.
June 19- pony pulling 12 p.m.
June 19 Touch a truck- hosted by chamber of commerce
June 26- outdoor barrel race
July 6-10 fair, rodeo, livestock shows
July 17- outdoor barrel race
July 24- pony pull 12 p.m.
Aug 7- outdoor barrel race
Aug 21 – indoor barrel race