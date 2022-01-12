Agriculture plays a vital role in the Mississippi economy. It provides financial support for communities throughout the state while providing food and fiber to the world. As we begin a new year, it is important to look back at the accomplishments of the agriculture industry while also looking toward the future.
The agriculture industry in Mississippi reached new heights during 2021. Several commodities increased in value while a few experienced declines. This column will highlight the top Mississippi agricultural commodities and provide a description of MSU Extension programs that are working to serve this important industry.
The sources used are the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Mississippi Agriculture Reaches a Record High” and “Ag in Mississippi Hits $8.33B Value”. The top ten Mississippi agriculture commodities with estimated 2021 values are listed below.
Poultry – The estimated value was $2.65 billion increasing 39 percent.
Soybeans – The estimated value was $1.49 billion increasing 25 percent.
Forestry – The estimated value was $1.29 billion increasing 5.7 percent.
Corn – The estimated value was $748 million increasing 129 percent.
Cotton – The estimated value was $558 million increasing 27 percent.
Cattle – The estimated value was $282 million increasing 10 percent.
Catfish – The estimated value was $232 million increasing 3.5 percent.
Hay– The estimated value was $160 million decreasing nearly 1 percent.
Sweet Potatoes – The estimated value was $110 million decreasing 10 percent.
Specialty Crops -This includes horticulture, fruits, nuts, and vegetables. The estimated value was $108.5 million increasing 2.5 percent.
The MSU Extension Service in Pontotoc County offers educational programs that assists the agriculture industry. The following informative meetings will be provided during January.
Row Crop Producer Meeting
Thursday, January 13, 2022
11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
A discussion of corn, soybean, and cotton production will be provided by MSU Extension specialists.
Forestry Association Meeting
Thursday, January 20, 2022
6:00 p.m.
Mr. Steven Tucker will provide informative information about successfully controlling wild hogs through trapping techniques.
Private Pesticide Applicator Training
Monday, January 24, 2022
10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Agriculture producers will be provided the opportunity to receive the Private Pesticide Applicator Certification.
Cattlemen’s Association Meeting
Thursday, January 27, 2022
6:30 p.m.
Mr. Mike Howell will discuss beef cattle marketing strategies.
Educational opportunities offered by the Pontotoc County Extension office are striving to help the agriculture industry achieve record levels during 2022. Making these programs a part of your new year will increase your knowledge of agriculture, natural resources, and provide tons of fun! For more information contact James Shannon at 662-769-0547 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.