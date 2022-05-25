The Pontotoc County supervisors recently took bids for lighting and electrical improvements at the Pontotoc County Airport. The bids were for a new rotating beacon light, a wind cone and new electrical equipment in preparation for a future project to up grade all the lighting to LED.
“The beacon is some 15 years old,” said Mike Faulkner with ESI, “and it is worn out.” The two bids that were received were from Lewis Electric out of Flowood with a base bid of $167,031 and Webster Electric with a bid $170,550.
The airport improvements are much needed to keep the airstrip in compliance with FAA and aeronautical recommendations. Because of this the project will be primarily funded by a combination of Federal and State grant monies. The county has to put in less than $1,000 to get these funds.
The airport generates $25,000 a year in hanger rental and some $6,000 to $8,000 in fuel sales. The place has an inspection once a year and all the Airport Improvement Program monies procured based on take off and landings and the amount of fuel that is sold.
The bids were taken under advisement and Supervisors will accept one at the May 31 meeting.
In other business the board rejected all bids for the inside work that has to be done on the Grist Building. “None of these bids are even close to being realistic,” Chancery Court Clerk Ricky Ferguson said. Bond monies acquired for the Grist Building were $150,000 and all of the bids were more than double what the county received.
The board also signed the Statewide Mutual Aid Compact (or SMAC agreement) for E911. This began in 1995 by MEMA to provide a more effective use of resources in times of disaster. It provides a way for cities and counties to request and receive help from each other when local resources are exhausted. SMAC provides a mechanism for assistance to come from different parts of the state. It addresses the issues of liability, compensation, direction and control in a uniform manner. SMAC allows members of the compact to have a mutual aid agreement with both the state and other compact members.
Sheriff Leo Mask discussed with the supervisors how to keep newer vehicles on the road through a lease program. “We can get 12 vehicles on a lease and it will be cheaper than what we are paying in upkeep right now,” Mask said. The board gave him permission to enter into the program.