Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said today (Wednesday, March 18) that a Winfield, Alabama, man has been arrested in Alabama and faces multiple charges, including four counts of commercial burglary (burglary of a business) in Pontotoc.
Chief Tutor said that Morris E. Putt, Jr., 48, of County Highway 144, Winfield, Alabama, was arrested on Saturday, March 14, by Guin, Alabama, police officers.
The four commercial burglary charges in Pontotoc include the alleged burglaries of The Pampered Pooch, The Butcher Block, Thomas LP Gas and Mills Properties which occurred February 22-23, 2020.
Putt also faces charges with the Guin Police Department, Winfield Police Department and Tupelo Police Department.
Tutor said the Pontotoc Police Department was assisted in the investigation and arrest by the Tupelo PD, Guin PD, Winfield PD, Marion County Alabama Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.