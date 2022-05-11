Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously approved a motion at the May 3 meeting to hire JBHM Architects for architectural work for a proposed new fire station in Pontotoc.
Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the proposed site for the new fire station is the corner of Reynolds Street and Columbia Street, almost directly across the street from the Pontotoc Police Department.
Martin said the project is expected to run between $1.5-million and $2-million.
"We need to get the architecture drawings done to get the ball rolling and enable us hopefully to get some additional grants for the project," Martin said. "The drawings will help us nail down the costs of the project."
"We've already got $750,000 in state funding approved for a new station and we've applied for an additional $1.5-million in community grant funding," Martin said. "Congressman Trent Kelly has been assisting us in this effort and we appreciate his involvement."
The plan is to move fire station one, which is currently located at Pontotoc City Hall, to the new Reynolds Street location.
"We're looking for a four bay design building and the new location will enable us to drive through the building, no more backing the trucks in off the street like we do on Main Street," Martin said.
"Reynolds Street is also a busy street but it will be much better than the school and pedestrian traffic problems we currently have at the Main Street location," he said. "Plus we wouldn't have all the school buses pulling out onto the street in front of the fire station."
"The proposed new building will be larger and allow for personnel and equipment growth."
Aldermen also approved five motions in connection with a project to expand city sewer services to the newly annexed area on Highway 15 north of Wal-mart.
The board approved contracting with ESI of Pontotoc for engineering services on the sewer expansion.
Aldermen approved two motions to pay ESI for services already rendered on the sewer expansion, including a payment of $27,842.55 from CDBG funds and a payment of $47,057.45 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The board also approved a motion to advertise for bids to lay the new sewer line which will extend services up Highway 15 into McCord Bottom.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said the $1.6-million sewer expansion will be paid for through grants obtained by the city.
"We've gotten $600,000 in CDBG grant money and $1-million total in ARPA funds to municipalities and the state for these type sewer projects.," Peeples said.
"Including the $1.6-million sewer project, plus a $1-million high pressure natural gas line expansion into Sherman and hopefully $2-million in ARPA funds for a new fire station, we are working to get $4.5-million total grant funds for all three of those projects without having to use city funds," Peeples said.
The board also approved to contract with Three Rivers Planning and Development District for the handling of the CDBG on the sewer project in the annexed area.
In other business, with no objections raised at a public hearing, aldermen approved a motion to allow Vertical Bridge Company to construct a 175-foot communications tower on Stafford Boulevard.
Company officials said ATT&T will be one of the carriers on the tower and three more communication carriers are expected to locate on the tower by construction completion.
Other new business matters approved included:
-hiring Alan Hall as a part-time fireman, as needed for $10 an hour;
-declare a 2003 GMC truck as surplus property and then sell the truck to the Pontotoc City School District for the $2,500;
-let a bid of $46,740 to Patton Construction Co. of Pontotoc to provide city sewer service to the new Zaxby's Restaurant on Highway 15. Mayor Peeples said the city has requested that Zaxby's pay half the cost of the sewer tap;
-approved First Choice Bank as the depository for city funds at a bid of 0.431%;
-approved promoting police officers Mark Covington, Cole Tutor and Travarious Wheeler to the rank of patrol sergeant at the rate of $21.23 per hour effective May 16, 2022.
-hiring Emerson Johnson and Cayson Graham as part-time employees at Howard Stafford Park for the summer.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-water adjustments;
-April payroll totaling $704,169.11;
-send K9 officer Zach Holloway to the K9 training at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association in Biloxi, MS, June 13-17, 2022. Meal and travel per diem from city. Hotel paid by MS Law Enforcement Officer's Association.