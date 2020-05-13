At the May 5 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen approved five new business items dealing with the frontage road project along Highway 278 four lane just east of Walmart in Pontotoc.
Item one included the approval of a change order for the frontage road project in the amount of $8,029.20.
“This expense was not in the original contract,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples. “They ran into some bad soil which had to be dug out and replaces so the road would compact properly.”
Item two included approval of a change order for $1,971.06.
“A metal building was removed from the property, but this fee was for removal of the concrete slab that was still there and had to be broken up and hauled away,” Mayor Peeples explained.
Item three included a partial payment of $180,325.87 to the project contractor M&N Excavators, Inc., of Oxford.
Pontotoc Aldermen awarded the $1,063,188.82 contract to M&N in January 2020.
“We’re funding the frontage road project through four sources of financing,” Peeples said. “We have a $300,000 grant from ARC, a $150,000 Small Municipalities grant, a $300,000 loan from Three Rivers and $300,000 from the general fund,” Peeples said.
Aldermen also approved a payment of $7,600 to ESI, which is doing the engineering on the frontage road project.
The board also approved a request for cash for $59,507.53 from the ARC grant funding.
The frontage road, which will be eight-tenths of a mile long, will link Five Star Road to access on the eastbound lane of Highway 278 four lane. Construction of the road is expected to be completed in June.
In another matter, the board of aldermen approved a motion to employ the Three Rivers Planning and Development District to serve as the city’s agent in the performance of debt collection of past due payments.
“The state legislature passed legislation where delinquent payments for fines or unpaid city services can be collected through an attachment of tax refunds and Three Rivers will handle those efforts,” Mayor Peeples explained.
Aldermen also approved two motions dealing with relocation of a gas line project on Highway 15. The board approved a low bid of $65,385.50 from Paul Smithey Construction to relocate the exposed gas line so the dirt slide can be repaired. The city will be reimbursed by the MDOT once the relocation is completed. The board also approved engineering services for the project.
Mayor Peeples also noted that Governor Tate Reeves latest executive order included allowing practice sessions for park and recreation activities such as softball and baseball.
“It’s my understanding it’s restricted to groups of 20 or less and parents have to exercise social distancing. We still don’t have the clearance for games, but hopefully that will happen soon.”
Peeples said that playgrounds at Howard Stafford Park and Terry Chewe Sportsplex are also now reopened.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-April 2020 payroll in the amount of $200,872.91;
-water adjustments;
-sending Assistant Police Chief Bob Poe and Police Chief Randy Tutor to the Mississippi Association of Chiefs Conference on June 16-19, 2020, in Biloxi.
-sending Tim Gunter and Kim Graham to the CSA Conference in Alabama on June 29-July 2, 2020