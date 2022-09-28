If you can’t find anything to do this weekend don’t blame it on Ecru or Algoma. Both of these communities will be rolling out the red carpet to host their festivals. Algoma will be welcoming folks for the twenty-fourth time to their Cross-Tie Festival.
The 7 a.m. bell will find vendors up and ready to sell their wares while Brad Owen will once again fire up the Cross Tie Grill for your eating pleasure.
A great menu is being planned. Remember, with any drink or food purchase from the Cross-Tie Grill you will receive a ticket for the Cash Giveaway drawings. The drawings will be at 1:00 p.m. and again after the Auction. You MUST be PRESENT to WIN! While you wait for the cash drawings, visit the vendors and enjoy the music or Walk the 39 Steps!
The day will hold all the things you have come to expect from this small town, plus this year the 5K run is back on tap! So lace up your shoes and run through the fall air at the place where God Abides.
And you don’t want to leave without your t-shirt! The Algoma Cross-Tie Festival T-Shirts are $15.00 each. They are apple green, light gray, and tahitia blue. They are adult sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL, and 3XL. There is a limited supply. You will find them at the Town Tent.
A great many activities are planned for the day, check out pages 10B and 11B in this newspaper for complete details. The day will end at 4 p.m. with the auction.
Up at Ecru the Heart of Ecru festival will get rolling at nine in the morning with activities for kids, adults and some great entertainment. The festival will conclude at 3 in the afternoon.
The Kidzone will feature bouncy houses and a petting zoo with activities. Kids can also have fun at Beth sack race, egg toss, pumpkin bowling and other activities.
A classic car cruise in is also slated for those of you who love oohing and aaahing over the beauty of the automobiles of days gone by.
Great live entertainment will crank up at 9:15 and you will find all kinds of food vendors, festival merchandise and retail vendors up and down the street. So be sure to make plans to roam the streets of Ecru this Saturday. More details of the day can be found on pages 6B and 7B in this newspaper.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly
over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW
FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&