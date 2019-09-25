Pontotoc's favorite fall festival is getting set to welcome folks to the town where God Abides.
The town of Algoma is getting ready to roll out the train for the festival which will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 5 with yard sales in the park on that nice fall day.
The train will be there to ride you around beginning at 8 a.m. with special pricing of $1 per ride or $5 for the day or 6 tickets for $5. Those tickets can be purchased from the train ticket master at the depot.
The Judge Phil Weeks Domino Tournament will get underway at 8 a.m.
As always, there will be activities for the children such as a jumping house and a handprint table. The jumping house is $1 for ten minutes or $5 for the day.
There will be crafts and flea market booths, food vendors and concession stands. To reserve a spot, call Hilda Smith at 662-489-5846 after 5 p.m.
Great entertainment will begin at 9 a.m. The Algoma School Class reunion will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. If you graduated any time at Algoma you are invited to come see your classmates.
There will be a gun raffle and you don't have to be present to win it; and don’t forget to get your 39 steps in for the toy and cake walks.
An auction will start at approximately 4 p.m and there will be a cash give away after the auction. You must be present to win the cash.
Now if you are a candidate, there will be a speaking beginning at 3 p.m. with a time limit of 3 minutes for local candidates and five minutes for state candidates. Call Hilda Smith at 662-489-5846 to pre-register. A receipt will be given for your records.
Algoma is located off Highway 15 South, one mile down Algoma Road, turn left in front of Algoma Grocery.
More information on who will be singing will be in next week’s paper.
All proceeds go toward the upkeep of the Algoma Park.