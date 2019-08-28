In their Tombigbee Waterway League semifinal matchup with the Poplar Springs Vikings on Saturday the Algoma Sluggers played to a lead of 6-5 on the road before rain and darkness caused the game to be suspended in the top of the fifth. The winning team advances to the championship game against the Snowtown Starz this coming Sunday.
The Sluggers scored 3 runs in the first inning. Jeremiah Hall struck out to lead things off, but a passed ball put Hall safe at first. Malcome Hall and Paxton McCoy both walked to load the bases. With no outs Adam Berry then stroked a 2 RBI single up the middle. Berry later scored on an RBI single by Justin Farr for a 3-0 lead. Berry started the game on the mound and pitching a scoreless first inning. The Sluggers scored 2 more runs in the 3rd on doubles by the Hall brothers and Berry to extend the lead to 5-0.
Berry then walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning and was relieved by Jeremiah Hall. Hall got a strike out and an infield fly pop out to almost get out of the jam, but the Vikings ultimately plated 3 runs. The Sluggers' outfield was playing shallow for a play at the plate, and a long drive to the fence over their heads cleared the bases. The score was 5-3 going into the 4th. The Sluggers managed to pick up another run on errors by Poplar Springs. The Vikings scored 2 more runs in the bottom of 4th to make it 6-5. Rain came in the fifth, causing play to be suspended. The game will be finished this Saturday with Algoma holding the lead and a strong chance to get to the Waterway League Championship for the first time in over 30 years. For game times and field directions Saturday or Sunday call 419-9833.