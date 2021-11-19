Are you ready to celebrate Christmas in meaningful way you can? What started out as an outreach project for the Algoma Baptist youth turned out to be a full scale community gathering to re-tell the true Christmas story.
And since then thousands have driven through the little town of Algoma to view the five scenes of Christmas.
The idea was to set up those five scenes on the grass beyond their parking lot and invite people to drive through and see the different parts of the Christmas story. While the animals are wooden, the people standing beside the animals are very real.
The history of Jesus’ birth is depicted from the annunciation, or when the angel told Mary about the Holy Spirit overshadowing her to the wise men coming to worship the new born King. And it is told through the music that plays and words written on large plywood panels.
The nativity is set for, Friday-Saturday, December 3-4 from 6-9 p.m.
The Drive-Thru Nativity consists of five well-known scenes portraying the birth of Jesus. They are:
The angel appearing to Mary
Mary and Joseph on their way to Bethlehem
Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in the manger
The angel appearing to the shepherds
Three wise men on their way to find the new-born King
There is no charge. Bring your group by bus, by van or by car. Algoma Baptist Church is located off Highway 15 South, one mile down Algoma Road.
For a special worship experience away from the noise of the season, drive your family down to Algoma and glimpse into the real meaning of Christmas.