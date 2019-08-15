Greetings from LA (Lower Algoma). I don’t know about where you live, but the August heat has arrived with a vengeance! Personally, I’m looking forward to the first frost.
A baby shower was held for Kody and Shelly Long on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in anticipation of the arrival of Miss Nora Claire Long.
Susan Long Newell is officially a Nurse Practitioner. She graduated Friday night from UAB.
The North Mississippi Youth Rally will be held at Endville Baptist Church on Saturday August 17 at 6:00 pm. Kerry and Eli Nelson with lead the music and Brother Allen Gullick will be the guest speaker.
Memorial at Old Monroe Cemetery will be August 25 at 11:00 at the Monroe Church on Highway 15. A potluck luncheon will follow the morning services. Steven Newell will bring the morning message. There will be business meeting at 10:00 for anyone interested in the cemetery.
Algoma Baptist Church will host a men’s conference at 6:00 pm on September 14. Brother Steve Parrish will bring the special music, and Brother Rob Chittom will bring the message. A meal will be provided, and a love offering will be taken to support the local missions. Contact Daniel Stegall for more information.
Carolyn Higgins and Larry and Brenda Foster spent a few days camping at Enid. Even in this heat Larry caught enough fish for their supper on Saturday.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Elaine Corder and Daniel Stegall (August 15), Summer Corder (August 17), and Bernie Conrad (August 18). Celebrating anniversaries are Walter and Joyce Chittom (August 16) and Justin and Stephanie Price (August 19).
Those on our prayer list include Richie Crew, Donice Bland, Kelly Clark, Jesse and Yvonne French, Bro. Don Smith, Sherald Weeks, Jimmy Williamson, Diane Montgomery, Bertha Pannell, Lois Henderson, Ed Foster, Joe Whitten, Kayla Koon Denton and Cathy Waldrop.
Trust in the Lord with all thine heart: and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3:5-6