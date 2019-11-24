Greetings from LA (Lower Algoma). I hope you are anticipating the holiday season as they will be here and gone before we know it. I have seen several Christmas trees up already. It is strictly a personal preference, but I always wait until after Thanksgiving to put mine up. For one thing, I enjoy the colors and decorations of fall almost as much as I love Christmas decorations.
My extended family has become so large that it is difficult for all of us to get together at the same time because we are all so busy with all of life’s activities. We had our Stegall Thanksgiving at Tommy and Jennifer’s on November 2. That same night we also celebrated my brother-in-law, Julius Stahl’s, 70th birthday. We also had a baby shower for my great nephew and his wife from Hernando. George Brandon Valle is due to be here the first week of December. That will be the third addition to the family this year.
The Algoma Community Thanksgiving Service will be at the Baptist church November 24th at 6:00 p.m. with Brother Don Smith bringing the message. The entire community is invited to come. A potluck supper will follow the worship service.
I would like to welcome Mrs. Margaret Morton to Algoma. She has moved in on my street. She is the mother of Debbie Taylor (Danny) and Brother Mike Morton.
Celebrating birthdays so far this month are Dalton Stegall (November 1), Amy Day (November 2), Lindsey Ezell (November 4), Lee Stegall (November 6), Sandra Fair (November 10), Mallory Stegall (November 14), Anniston Wiggins (November 15), and Isabella Ritchie (November 16). Birthdays this week are Lizzie Dukes and Landis Fair (November 23).
The prayer list is very lengthy this week. Please remember Shorty Turner’s family, as he passed away November 13 after a lengthy illness. Frances Wages Turner, formerly of Algoma, had a daughter, Debbie, to pass away November 16. Daddy last cousin on his mother’s side, Jackie Neal Bevill, passed away on Saturday. Brother Bobby and Ms. Diane Caples also lost a son this past week. Please pray for these families as they struggle through this time of grief.
Also on the list are Dean Holley (cancer), Chase Foster (shoulder surgery), Levi Smith (injuries from a four wheeler accident), Ola May Holmes, Linda (Noel) Weeks (cancer), Ronnie Rakestraw, Hattie Arnold, Kristen Stegall, Kelly Clark, Jesse and Yvonne French, and Brenda Pannell.
Love worketh no ill to his neighbor: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law. Romans 13:10