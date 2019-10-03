Greetings from LA (Lower Algoma). Summer is hanging on tooth and nail, in spite of the fact that the calendar says autumn began last week. If the leaves keep falling, there many not be many left to turn the beautiful colors of fall. At least, the weatherman is calling for some cooler temperatures by the weekend.
The 23rd Annual Algoma Cross-Tie Festival will be Saturday, October 5. There will be lots of games, food, and entertainment. The official Welcome and Opening Ceremony will be at 10:00, but many booths will begin selling their goods at 7:00 a.m. There will be live musical entertainment throughout the day.
Registration for the domino tournament will start at 8:00 at the community building. The train ride, which is for all ages, starts at 8:00 a.m. The jumping house for kids will be back again. New this year is a dunking booth. It will be interesting to see who participates in that.
The Pontotoc Car Club will be showcasing their special cars and trucks in the antique car exhibit in front of the Seafood Junction.
The annual Algoma School Reunion will be at 11:00 under the pavilion. Please invite everyone that you know that attended Algoma. My class of 1971 was the last class to graduate from Algoma, and we are not getting any younger. I know several that have passed away since last year. This is a great time to see and reconnect with friends you may not have seen in years. Bring your lawn chair and stay awhile.
The horseshoe-throwing contest will be 2:00 p.m. There will be a candidate speaking at 3:00 p.m. The auction will begin immediately after the speaking. There will be two cash give-aways, one at 1:00 p.m. and the other after the auction. You MUST BE present to win the cash give-away. There will also be two guns to be raffled off in the afternoon. You do NOT have to be present to win the guns. There will be live musical entertainment throughout the day.
If you would like to bake a cake or pie for the cakewalks or make a contribution for the auctions, please have it at the Old Town Hall/Police Department by 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. All proceeds from this event go toward the upkeep of the park. For more information, please contact Mayor Harry Corder, Landis Fair, Sue Weeks, Tommy Caldwell, Hilda Smith, or Pete Wilson.
For those of you that have Facebook, please go to Town of Algoma for more information and lots of pictures.
Celebrating birthdays the last week of September are Larry Foster (September 25), Janell Steward (September 26), Darlane Brady (September 27), Diane Bridgman and Curt Harmon (September 29), Lela Delaney and Elaine Wilson Fortune (September 30).
There are several on our prayer list this week. They include Cathy Waldrop, Ed Foster, Joe Whitten, Glenda Little, David Higgins, Kelly Clark, Bob Weldon, Jesse and Yvonne French, Diane Montgomery, Jimmy Williamson, Bernie Conrad, Dot McCoy, Wilton Chism, Bertha Pannell, and Robbie Walls.
Daniel answered and said, Blessed be the name of God for ever and ever: for wisdom and might are his. Daniel 2:20