Greetings from LA (Lower Algoma). As I am out and about I am seeing folks cutting and baling hay. Soon they will be gathering their crops. All are indications that fall is coming and cooler weather is around the corner!
Memorial at Old Monroe Cemetery will be this Sunday, August 25 at 11:00 at the Monroe Church on Highway 15. A potluck luncheon will follow the morning services. Steven Newell will bring the morning message. There will be business meeting at 10:00 for anyone interested in the cemetery. A report of the actions of the Board of Trustees, as well a financial report will be presented. Also an election of two trustees for the board will be held.
Algoma Baptist Church will host a men’s conference at 6:00 pm on September 14. Brother Steve Parrish will bring the special music, and Brother Rob Chittom will bring the message. A meal will be provided, and a love offering will be taken to support local missions. Contact Daniel Stegall for more information.
The Lady Cougar Volleyball team played in the Alcorn Central Tournament this past Saturday. Although the girls were defeated, they have greatly improved since I saw them play the first time. Very proud of them and their coaches.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Alana Corder (August 25), Zoey and Zeke Long (August 27), Ethan Corder (August 29), Lesley Pickering Warren (August 30), and Shawn Sheffield (August 31).
Please pray for my pastor, Brother Don Smith. He has been experiencing excruciating pain in his back and shoulders. After an MRI last week, it was discovered he has a bulging disc in his back. Hopefully, since they have found the source of the pain, it can soon be alleviated. All of you that know him, knows that he is never been one to complain about anything. Also please pray for the doctors that decide the best method of treatment.
Also on our prayer list are Kelly Clark, Kathy Waldrop, Terry Weeks, Ola Mae Holmes, Bertha Pannell, Sammy Cruse, Jimmy Williamson, Joe Whitten, Ed Foster, Richie Crew, Jesse and Yvonne French, Sherry Loggins family, Sandra Jackson, Michelle Bell, and Donice Bland.
If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways: then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14