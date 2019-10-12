I hope by the time you are reading this, that fall will have arrived. The Cross Tie Festival was a wonderful success, but it was rather warm by the time it ended. It definitely did not feel like the first week of October.
Kody and Shelly Long are the proud parents of a baby girl, Nora Claire Long. She was born October 5 at 9:43 p.m. She weighed 6 lbs 6 oz. and was 19 inches long. Mother and baby are doing great, and Kody is coming along. I am so proud for this sweet family.
There will a Fundraiser for cancer patient Richey Crew at the Algoma Store on October 14. Bar-B-Que plates are being sold for $10.00. Plates can be picked up behind the store beginning at 5:30. All proceeds go to help in the medical expenses for Richey’s cancer treatment. Please contact Lisa Ward at 488-1130 or Sherry Crew at 419-0434,if you would like to purchase a ticket.
The youth of Algoma Baptist will attend a special service at Grace Memorial Baptist Church at 5:00 on October 13. The guest speaker will be Bro. Bobby Stewart. Any youth interested in attending, please contact Mark Newell at 419-6205. They will be leaving our church at 4:00 Sunday afternoon.
Celebrating birthdays the first week of October are Rodney Crawford and Richie Wilson (October 2), Ken Hitchcock, Hilda Smith, and Bryan Morphis (October 4), Lisa Williamson, Scott Foster and Billie Mize (October 5), Taylor Owen and Lynn Wilson (October 6), Kathie Jaggers (October 7), Peyton Day, Landon Thompson, Tom Weeks, and Brad Owen (October 8). Celebrating the latter part of the week are Brenda Betts (October 9), Stephen Smith (October 10), Agnes Merriet and Desi Arnold (October 11), and Harold Hodges and Barbara Gann (October 12).
Our prayer list includes Ed Foster, Joe Whitten, Earl Yielding, David Higgins, Kelly Clark, Tommy Wiggins, Jesse and Yvonne French, Wilton Chism, Shelby and Lois Henderson, and Jimmy Williamson.
Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law no flesh shall be justified. Galatians 2:16