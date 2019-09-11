The game that was suspended between the Algoma Sluggers and the Poplar Springs Vikings on Saturday August 25th due to rain resumed Saturday of Labor Day weekend in the bottom of the 4th, with Algoma holding a 6-5 lead.
Jeremiah Hall, who was on the mound when the game was suspended, resumed pitching in the fourth, and Poplar Springs tied it up on a single by Dewayne Stanfield. The score was still 6-6 going into the 7th inning. The Sluggers took an 8-6 lead with a lead off double by Jeremiah Hall. Malcome Hall drove him in with a single. Then (Malcome) Hall scored on a single by Nic Ratliff. In the bottom of 7th, Jeremiah Hall’s arm started to tighten up, with Poplar Springs connecting on back to back hits. The Sluggers were about to get out of the jam when an errant throw over second base on a force out attempt allowed the Vikings to tie it up 8-8 heading into the eighth inning. Algoma did not score.
In the bottom of the eighth Bret McDonald entered in relief. McDonald got the first out, but then gave up a walk and a passed ball allowed the winning run to advance. The Sluggers managed to get a ground ball for the second out, putting the winning run on third, but Poplar Springs got a single into right to take a 9-8 lead. Kenard Springer, who entered for the Vikings in the 5th to pitch, shut out the young Sluggers the rest of the way to allow Poplar Springs to advance to the championship. Poplar Springs had to defeat the top-seeded Snowtown Starz twice last weekend on Saturday and Sunday to take the league title. The Vikings succeeded, however, becoming the 2019 Tombigbee Valley Waterway League champions.