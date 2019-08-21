On Sunday the Algoma Sluggers traveled to Shannon and were handed their first playoff loss, a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Snowtown Starz. In a brilliant pitchers matchup, veteran left hander Stacy Jones of the Starz went 5 innings, changing speeds and locating pitches on his way to allowing only 1 run off 7 hits and striking out 4. Fireballing right hander Josh Curtis finished, taking over in the 6th inning and allowing only one more ball out of the infield the rest of the game. Curtis gave up only 1 more run off 2 infield hits, both of which came in the sixth by Sluggers' Nick Ratliff and Martavias Bell. Ratliff scored from third base on a passed ball in that inning to tie the game. Curtis struck out the side in the seventh for a total of five.
The Sluggers threatened in the second with hits from Malcomb Hall and Nick Ratliff. They loaded the bases on a walk to Adam Berry with one out, but Berry was picked off first by Jones’ move and left in no man’s land when Hall broke from third to score. Hall himself was caught in a rundown and tagged out at home, and Ratliff was also caught in a rundown between second and third and tagged out for an inning-ending double play.
Kyle Thrasher started for the Sluggers, giving up a run in the first off of a walk, hit batsman and two infield hits. After Thrasher walked the leadoff batter in the second, Jeremiah Hall (Pontotoc High alum) entered in relief and went the rest of the game with 10 strikeouts. He allowed only a double in the third, an infield hit in the sixth, and one more run in the fourth from an error and 2 walks. From the sixth to the ninth inning the game remained tied 2-2. With darkness falling in the bottom of the ninth the Starz' Goree got a one-out hit and a walk followed. Both advanced on a wild pitch. The Sluggers loaded the bases intentionally to set up the force out at any base. Then a sharply hit grounder to shortstop with the third base runner taking off on contact could not be fielded cleanly, and the throw home was awry to end the game in a 3-2 loss for Algoma. This Sunday Algoma will travel to Poplar Springs.
However, the Springville Cardinals' season came to an end last weekend. The Cards fell to the defending Tombigbee Waterway League champions the Snowtown Starz 9-6 on Saturday and then to the Poplar Springs Vikings 13-6 on Sunday. Hayden Guin took the loss on the mound in Saturday’s game. Gant hit a 3-run homer, while Chris Fleming, Andre Yates and M.J. McWhorter all went 2 for 3 at the plate. On Sunday Lynn Dillard took the loss. Andre Yates pitched in relief and, along with McWhorter, also went 2 for 4 at bat. Coach Williams said Yates had to pitch because both days the team was short handed on some of their regular players. It made a huge difference in the teams they could field, resulting in too many errors and mental mistakes.
"It’s hard to overcome that when you're playing good teams," Williams said. "It feels empty not playing for the championship for the first time in 6 years, but every team has its season and it just wasn't ours. Hopefully we will bounce back next season."