Greetings from LA (Lower Algoma). I hope you had a wonderful Labor Day weekend. Several people took advantage of the long weekend and spent a few days at the lake, while others went to the beach or the mountains. I had the wonderful opportunity to spend four nights at the NMMC bed and breakfast. I have diverticulitus, which I have never had before. The bed was ok but the breakfast was NOT! It consisted of some of the worst tasting medicine I could ever imagine. Thankfully I am much better, but the cure was almost as bad as the sickness. I am happy to say I am off the meds and feeling almost normal.
A countywide Brotherhood meeting will be held at Algoma Baptist Church on Saturday night, September 14 at 6:00 p.m. Brother Steve Parrish will lead the singing and Brother Rob Chittom will bring the message. All men and boys are invited to attend. A meal will be provided. For more information, contact Daniel Stegall.
Betty Jean Stegall Franklin, formerly of Pontotoc passed away Tuesday, September 3, after a lengthy illness. Her funeral was Thursday, September 5 at Fairview Freewill Baptist Church in Vina, AL. She is survived by three children Beth Wilson (Sam), Pam Humphres (David) and Ben Franklin (Angie), grandsons Kevin Wilson (Bobbi), Kyle Wilson (Holly), Justin Humphres (Chelsea), Jordan Humphres (Shelby), Conner Franklin and one sister Peggy Pierce of San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Franklin and one son, Sam Franklin. She was the daughter of Jodie Wells Stegall of Thaxton and D.L. Stegall, Sr. of Woodland in Pontotoc County.
Shelly and Kody Long were honored with a baby shower on Sunday, September 8, 2019. It was held at the home of Jennifer and Tommy Caldwell and was hosted by members of the family.
Celebrating birthdays so far in September are Regenia Foster, Kristen Stegall, Jimmy Williamson (September 2), Bonnie Sisco (September 3), Cindy Stegall, Milfy Weeks (September 6, Brandy Watkins, Denny Corder, Lane Williamson (September 7), Billy Walton (September 9), and Kahl Jaggers (September 10). Danny Dunlap will be celebrating his on September 14.
Celebrating anniversaries so far this month are Junior and Deloma Ritchie (September 5), Larry and Brenda Foster, and Doyle and Susan Folkes (September 9).
Congratulations to all of these, but especially the first two couple because they have made 50+ years, and that in itself, is a wonderful accomplishment.
Those on our prayer list this week include the Larry Dearman family, Ken McCreight, Robbie Walls, Donice Bland, Dot McCoy, Sherald Weeks, Ed Foster, Joe Whitten, Jesse and Yvonne French, Kelly Clark, Jimmy Williamson, Bertha Pannell, Jim Bevill and Brother Don Smith.
If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways: then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14