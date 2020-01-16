Greetings from LA (Lower Algoma). I hope you are having a great 2020 thus far. It is hard to believe Christmas has come and gone, and we are starting a new year and a new decade.
I had a wonderful Christmas this year. We made a quick trip to Branson with most of my family. It was so wonderful for all of us to be together. The weather was unusually warm so the kids and Tommy rode every ride at Silver Dollar City multiple times. We saw several Christmas shows, including It’s A Wonderful Life and Charles Dickens’ The Christmas Story. I am so thankful for my family and the wonderful memories we are making.
We had our last Christmas get together for this year on January 4 with the Weeks family. It too was awesome. All the brothers and their wives were there. Nine out of the twelve grandchildren were there with their spouses, along with lots of great-grand children. We talked a lot, ate a lot, and laughed a lot!!!!! I am so thankful for all of them and how good they are to me.
Steven Newell will be ordained at Algoma Baptist Church on January 19, 2020 at 3:00. He has accepted his first church, Oakdale, which is in the Hurricane community. Steven and Susan, along with Noah, Beckett, and Walt, appreciate all your prayers as they begin this new chapter of their life.
Daniel Stegall and his sons, Dalton and Kaleb, went hunting is Georgia last week. Each one got a huge deer and Kaleb also killed a wild hog. Dan Stegall would be on proud Papa.
Celebrating birthdays so far in January are Riley Seale (January 1), Phil Watkins and Cailey Crawford (January 6), Delaine Finley and Susan Newell (January 7). Celebrating this week are Phyllis McGregor and Jeff Scott (January 9), Carolyn Higgins and Brett Crawford (January 10), Brenda Foster (January 14), and Rita Bevill (January 15). If you see any of these out and about, wish them a big happy birthday.
There were several names mentioned for prayer at church on Sunday. They include Dot McCoy, Bernie Conrad, Ann McDonald, Bruce Martin, Kelly Clark, Ed Yielding, Joe Whitten, Ed Foster, Jesse and Yvonne French, Tracey Finley, Sue Weeks, Chase Washington, Richard Morgan, Nona Shumake, Michelle Bell, Carolyn Miller, Ola Mae Holmes, Marie Jones, Billy Wayne Fitzpatrick, Dale McGregor, George Heard, Mickey and Susan Bevill, Judy Stegall, and Esteen Wilson’s sister.
The Lord hear thee in the day of trouble; the name of God of Jacob defend thee. Psalm 20:1